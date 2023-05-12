Minister ‘won’t be two-faced’ about Government policy amid asylum centre dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Minister ‘won’t be two-faced’ about Government policy amid asylum centre dispute

By Press Association
(James Manning/PA)
(James Manning/PA)

A minister has said he does not want to be “two-faced” about the Government’s migration policy amid a backlash over plans to locate an asylum seeker accommodation centre in his own constituency.

Huw Merriman acknowledged there was anger among voters in Bexhill and Battle after it was proposed that the area would host one of four facilities.

The rail minister said that as a member of the Government responsible for delivering such policies, he supported the move.

His comments were in contrast to those of Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who has voiced concerns about plans to use a redundant RAF airfield in his Braintree constituency.

Ministers are bound by the convention of cabinet collective responsibility to back the position of the Government, and have traditionally resigned when they do not.

Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Mr Merriman said: “So you can imagine people are disappointed and that disappointment comes through to me as a Member of Parliament. I am a member of the Government that is delivering these policies, I recognise the anger.

“But I’ve always been straight with people. I won’t be two-faced and say, ‘Well, I’m a constituency MP, I don’t agree with this. But I’m a Government minister, I do’.

Illegal Migration Bill
HMP Northeye in Bexhill-on-Sea is among the possible locations (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“But what that means is that four MPs have to step up. Their community is not happy, but I’m not a hypocrite and I’ll be straight… but I’d rather be straight and honest and have some principles than be two-faced, and that, I’m afraid, is what we’re dealing with.”

Mr Cleverly previously said no MP would want a large-scale facility housing asylum seekers in their area and admitted the decision to use RAF Wethersfield site “isn’t the result my constituents and I wanted”.

The Braintree MP’s local council failed to secure a High Court injunction blocking the Government’s plans to use the airfield to house asylum seekers.

He said the Government’s Illegal Migration Bill is intended to speed up the system so that such accommodation centres will not be needed in future.

James Cleverly
James Cleverly (Hannah McKay/PA)

The proposed legislation aims to ensure people who arrive in the UK without permission will not be able to stay to claim asylum and will instead be detained and promptly removed, either to their home country or a third nation such as Rwanda.

The clampdown has been prompted by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s pledge to “stop the boats” bringing migrants across the English Channel.

More than 6,000 have been detected crossing the channel so far in 2023.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
2
2
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Family pay tribute to Jack Stewart Picture shows; Jack Stewart . N/A. Supplied by Stewart family. Date; Unknown
Family of Dundee schoolboy Jack Stewart pay tribute to ‘light of their lives’
3
Monifieth High School, which is among the top 10% of the Times Scotland School League
Tributes paid after death of Monifieth High chemistry teacher
4
Lauren Pratt, Kilmac HR and marketing officer. Images: Kilmac
Fife woman aiming to break down barriers in construction industry
5
Farmer Iain Gall with the jet set to become a luxury getaway pod. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Sky’s the limit for Angus farmer’s ‘Air’ BnB in converted private jet
6
Dr Babar Akbar, lost half ownership of his house in Dunfermline. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife doctor lost £100k in house sale swindle after fraudster forged ex-wife’s signature
7
The funeral of Marelle Sturrock will take place on May 26. Image: Police Scotland/DC Thomson.
Funeral for murdered Marelle Sturrock to be held in Dundee
8
CR0042729, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the V&A in Dundee promoting the exhibition. Picture Shows: Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the Tartan Exhibition in the V&A in Dundee. Thursday 11th May 2023. Image:Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming sports ‘Yes’ campaign kilt and weighs in on Joanna Cherry stooshie…
3
9
Dundee's search for a new manager continues. Who will it be?
FAN VIEW: The vacant Dundee manager hotseat – who do supporters want to replace…
4
10
Christopher Sinclair admitted the raid on The Selkie. Image: DC Thomson.
The Selkie break-in: Crack cocaine addict admits raid on popular Dundee restaurant