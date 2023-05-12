Minister charters private boat for Rum visit as islanders face ferry disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Minister charters private boat for Rum visit as islanders face ferry disruption

By Press Association
Lorna Slater is visiting the Isle of Rum (Jane Barlow/PA)
Lorna Slater is visiting the Isle of Rum (Jane Barlow/PA)

A Scottish Government minister has chartered a private boat to visit the Isle of Rum, prompting accusations of hypocrisy from opposition politicians.

Green minister Lorna Slater is taking a chartered catamaran to visit the island on Friday rather than a CalMac ferry, The Sun has reported.

The Government says the move will “maximise time” on the island for the biodiversity minister, her staff and other officials.

It comes as the ferry network faces ongoing problems with reliability due to an ageing fleet, something which has long angered island communities.

Isle of Rum
The Government said the visit is in part to discuss the future of Kinloch Castle on the island (Alamy/PA)

The visit is to discuss the future of Kinloch Castle, a former Edwardian pleasure palace which is at risk of deteriorating as it is no longer being used as a hostel.

City financier and former Tory donor Jeremy Hosking had said he was interested in buying the castle, but blamed Ms Slater’s intervention when he withdrew his bid.

Conservative MSP Donald Cameron said: “Lorna Slater’s hypocrisy and lack of self-awareness is breathtaking.

“The Greens are forever lecturing the public on the need to use public transport, yet she’s happy for the Scottish Government to charter a private boat to take her to and from Rum.

“Her excuse for doing so – that, essentially, the CalMac timetable doesn’t suit – will go down like a lead balloon with Scotland’s island communities.

Coronavirus – Tue Sep 15, 2020
Conservative Donald Cameron said islanders enduring ferry service disruption do not have the option of hiring a private boat (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“Those who rely on lifeline ferry services don’t have the luxury of hiring a private boat to travel.

“Instead, they are dependent on an ageing and unreliable CalMac fleet they’ve been lumbered with due to the scandalous incompetence of the Government Lorna Slater is at the centre of.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “The minister is travelling to Rum early this morning to meet with islanders to discuss key issues, including the future of Kinloch Castle.

“She will be travelling with members of the Isle of Rum Community Trust, as well as NatureScot and Scottish Government staff, by a charter operated by Western Isle Cruises.

“This will maximise time on island and support a small local business.”

Eight people, including islanders, will travel on the boat and the Government said costs would be published “in the normal way”.

