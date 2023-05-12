Victim Notification Scheme falls short on human touch, review finds

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s Victim Notification Scheme (VNS) falls short of being trauma-informed, a review of the initiative has found.

The VNS provides victims of crime with information on the perpetrator, including release dates, and allows them to make representations to the parole board or prison service if the offender is eligible for release temporarily or permanently.

Last year, then justice secretary Keith Brown ordered a review of the scheme following concerns from those in the justice system it was not operating well.

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon had also previously said the system was “not good enough”, after it emerged just 37 of 4,500 victims who could have been made aware of their perpetrator’s release signed up for the scheme.

The review, chaired by former senior Home Office civil servant Alastair MacDonald, recommended the creation of a separate team to deal with victims, providing information and referring them to support if necessary.

In a 105-page report, the review was critical of aspects of the VNS, but said the necessary fixes are not difficult.

The review was ordered by former justice secretary Keith Brown (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“If we are to genuinely try to be as trauma-informed as we can be, the system must have a human touch, be sensitive and responsive, be flexible and offer choices,” the report concluded.

“Despite work towards improvements, it still falls short in this regard as things stand now, but it is not enormously difficult to rectify this.

“Our principal recommendation is the establishment of a new team to provide responsive and personalised information for victims, to inform fully and avoid misunderstandings, as well as refer effectively to support.

“We have also made a number of recommendations around processes and procedures, where we have identified anomalies or a need for change.

“We also suggest there is a need for more recognition that feedback from users is the best way to identify problems and improve.”

The review also recommended an automatic notification be made to all eligible victims, as opposed to the current opt-in arrangement, to increase the number of people enrolled in the system and provide more choice for victims.

The current VNS, according to victims who spoke to the review, focused more on the offender, adding: “It was repeatedly said it felt to them that the offender’s rights seemed to have higher priority than theirs.”