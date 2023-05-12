Victim Notification Scheme falls short on human touch, review finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Victim Notification Scheme falls short on human touch, review finds

By Press Association
A review of the system was ordered last year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A review of the system was ordered last year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Scotland’s Victim Notification Scheme (VNS) falls short of being trauma-informed, a review of the initiative has found.

The VNS provides victims of crime with information on the perpetrator, including release dates, and allows them to make representations to the parole board or prison service if the offender is eligible for release temporarily or permanently.

Last year, then justice secretary Keith Brown ordered a review of the scheme following concerns from those in the justice system it was not operating well.

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon had also previously said the system was “not good enough”, after it emerged just 37 of 4,500 victims who could have been made aware of their perpetrator’s release signed up for the scheme.

The review, chaired by former senior Home Office civil servant Alastair MacDonald, recommended the creation of a separate team to deal with victims, providing information and referring them to support if necessary.

In a 105-page report, the review was critical of aspects of the VNS, but said the necessary fixes are not difficult.

Keith Brown
The review was ordered by former justice secretary Keith Brown (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“If we are to genuinely try to be as trauma-informed as we can be, the system must have a human touch, be sensitive and responsive, be flexible and offer choices,” the report concluded.

“Despite work towards improvements, it still falls short in this regard as things stand now, but it is not enormously difficult to rectify this.

“Our principal recommendation is the establishment of a new team to provide responsive and personalised information for victims, to inform fully and avoid misunderstandings, as well as refer effectively to support.

“We have also made a number of recommendations around processes and procedures, where we have identified anomalies or a need for change.

“We also suggest there is a need for more recognition that feedback from users is the best way to identify problems and improve.”

The review also recommended an automatic notification be made to all eligible victims, as opposed to the current opt-in arrangement, to increase the number of people enrolled in the system and provide more choice for victims.

The current VNS, according to victims who spoke to the review, focused more on the offender, adding: “It was repeatedly said it felt to them that the offender’s rights seemed to have higher priority than theirs.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
2
2
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Family pay tribute to Jack Stewart Picture shows; Jack Stewart . N/A. Supplied by Stewart family. Date; Unknown
Family of Dundee schoolboy Jack Stewart pay tribute to ‘light of their lives’
3
Monifieth High School, which is among the top 10% of the Times Scotland School League
Tributes paid after death of Monifieth High chemistry teacher
4
Lauren Pratt, Kilmac HR and marketing officer. Images: Kilmac
Fife woman aiming to break down barriers in construction industry
5
Farmer Iain Gall with the jet set to become a luxury getaway pod. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Sky’s the limit for Angus farmer’s ‘Air’ BnB in converted private jet
6
Dr Babar Akbar, lost half ownership of his house in Dunfermline. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife doctor lost £100k in house sale swindle after fraudster forged ex-wife’s signature
7
The funeral of Marelle Sturrock will take place on May 26. Image: Police Scotland/DC Thomson.
Funeral for murdered Marelle Sturrock to be held in Dundee
8
CR0042729, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the V&A in Dundee promoting the exhibition. Picture Shows: Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the Tartan Exhibition in the V&A in Dundee. Thursday 11th May 2023. Image:Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming sports ‘Yes’ campaign kilt and weighs in on Joanna Cherry stooshie…
3
9
Dundee's search for a new manager continues. Who will it be?
FAN VIEW: The vacant Dundee manager hotseat – who do supporters want to replace…
4
10
Christopher Sinclair admitted the raid on The Selkie. Image: DC Thomson.
The Selkie break-in: Crack cocaine addict admits raid on popular Dundee restaurant