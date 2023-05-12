Expert accuses politicians of choosing not to reduce child poverty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Expert accuses politicians of choosing not to reduce child poverty

By Press Association
Professor Sir Michael Marmot said politicians could choose to reduce child poverty (UCL Institute of Health Equity/PA)
Professor Sir Michael Marmot said politicians could choose to reduce child poverty (UCL Institute of Health Equity/PA)

Politicians could act to reduce child poverty but choose not to and lie about it, a leading public health expert has said.

Professor Sir Michael Marmot said those in charge could spend more on children in their early year but they do not, blaming high taxes.

Sir Michael, who led a government review into health inequalities in England in 2010, said he is “so tired” of hearing politicians talk about Britain’s tax levels as he insisted the UK is a low tax country.

In a webinar series hosted by University College London’s Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, he cited a calculation by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR) “that our tax level is about 34% of GDP (gross domestic product)”.

He said: “I’m so tired of politicians saying we’ve got the highest tax levels for 70 years. We are a low tax country. The reason I would never get elected as a politician is because I point out we’re a low tax country.”

He compared this with other European and G7 countries which he said have higher tax levels.

He added: “We are a low tax country. If we were the average for the EU 14 we’d be up at 40% rather than 34%.

“If we were Denmark or France or Austria or Italy, we’d be much higher. We are a low tax country. We could choose to reduce child poverty. We could choose to spend more on children aged nought to five but we choose not to and we lie about it. We say ‘oh, high tax levels’. They’re not high tax levels. They’re low tax levels by international standards.”

In March, following the Spring Statement, the Resolution Foundation think tank said taxes as a share of GDP are on track to hit a 70-year high of 37.7% by 2027-28.

Sir Michael described the Government’s help with energy payments during winter as “very welcome”, repeating a statement he previously made that some households had been facing a “humanitarian crisis” amid spiralling bills and prices as the cost of living rose.

But he warned the risks for the poorest households remain as “fuel poverty and cold homes will have a particular negative effect on children”.

He said children’s lungs can be damaged by growing up in cold homes, something that will have “lifelong impact”, and added that children’s mental health can be affected while educational performance “is slowed by growing up in cold homes”.

He described the UK as a “poor country with some rich people” as he described large inequalities in household disposable income across the country.

He said: “We have the biggest inequality in income of any rich country except the United States.”

He added: “Do you want to fix the health inequalities of Britain? You’ve got to fix the fact that we’re a poor country with some rich people.”

A Government spokesperson said: “These claims are completely untrue. We are committed to eradicating poverty and have helped nearly two million people out of absolute poverty since 2010, including 400,000 children.

“We have a fair and progressive tax system – the top 5% are projected to pay half of all income tax this year and we have taken millions out of paying tax altogether by consistently raising income tax and national insurance allowances.

“We have also provided record levels of direct financial support to help the most vulnerable – up to £1,200 last year and a further £1,350 in 2023/24 – on top of uprating benefits by 10.1%, while the Household Support Fund is helping people with essential costs including food, clothing and utilities.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ambition cruise ship. Image: Ambassador Cruise Line
Inside 700ft cruise ship set to dock in Dundee – and when to see…
2
CR0042729, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the V&A in Dundee promoting the exhibition. Picture Shows: Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the Tartan Exhibition in the V&A in Dundee. Thursday 11th May 2023. Image:Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming sports ‘Yes’ campaign kilt and weighs in on Joanna Cherry stooshie…
5
3
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
2
4
Monifieth High School, which is among the top 10% of the Times Scotland School League
Tributes paid after death of Monifieth High chemistry teacher
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Family pay tribute to Jack Stewart Picture shows; Jack Stewart . N/A. Supplied by Stewart family. Date; Unknown
Family of Dundee schoolboy Jack Stewart pay tribute to ‘light of their lives’
6
McArthur Manor manager Nicholas Lungley outside the 18th century property. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire couple’s six-year labour of love creating luxury country house
7
General view of Dundee East delivery office
Royal Mail apologises over more post delays in east of Dundee
8
The View singer Kyle Falconer seeming to throw a punch at fellow band member Kieran Webster. Image: The Window Co/Twitter
The View break silence over ‘brotherly bust-up’ after Kyle Falconer attack
9
Dundee's search for a new manager continues. Who will it be?
FAN VIEW: The vacant Dundee manager hotseat – who do supporters want to replace…
7
10
Farmer Iain Gall with the jet set to become a luxury getaway pod. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Sky’s the limit for Angus farmer’s ‘Air’ BnB in converted private jet