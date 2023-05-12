Prime Minister’s migration aims are not contradictory, Downing Street says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prime Minister’s migration aims are not contradictory, Downing Street says

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak wants to drive down the overall number of people entering the UK minus those leaving (Frank Augstein/PA)
Downing Street denied Rishi Sunak has contradictory aims in relation to net migration following reports it could hit a record high of up to one million.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said it remained his priority to drive down the overall number of people entering the UK minus those leaving.

It comes after the Daily Telegraph reported ministers are braced for official figures released later in May to show net migration is between 650,000 and 997,000.

This would surpass the previous peak of 504,000 in the year to June 2022 and place pressure on Mr Sunak over the Government’s 2019 pledge to reduce the numbers.

The Office for Budget Responsibility has previously said legal migration will help offset slower growth in productivity and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt acknowledged in November it is “very important” to the economy.

Asked whether Mr Sunak had two contradictory aims – to reduce migration on one hand but boost it on the other – Downing Street said it would “not accept that characterisation”.

A spokesman for the Prime Minister said: “The points-based system allows you to have flexibility to recognise you have shortages in one area and more people to come to work in those professions … and we don’t need any people in another specific area.”

The points-based immigration system assesses applicants for skilled workers visas by considering attributes such as English language fluency, having an offer of employment and suitable qualifications.

The No 10 official refused to “start speculating” ahead of the publication of figures later in May, but added: “The Prime Minister’s overall commitment is to reduce migration overall and that is what we are trying to do through tackling illegal migration and the points-based system, which allows us flexibility based on our own needs.”

Asked whether current trends in increasing migration suggest instead the system is accommodating higher levels to address labour shortages in the UK, the official said: “That’s the point of the points-based system, is to allow us to make the tweaks that are in the national interest.”

The spokesman said he did not believe Mr Sunak had “ever put a figure on” by how much he would like to see migration fall.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the reported expectations showed the Government has “completely lost control” of the issue.

“I think if we’re anywhere near that figure then it will show the Government has completely lost control. We need a managed approach and we haven’t got that,” he said earlier on Friday.

“Like almost everything else under this Government, there’s no plan, there’s no control and, just like everything else, it seems like the system is broken.”

The Office for National Statistics’ figures are due to be published on May 25.

