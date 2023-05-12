Letting Ewing ‘off the hook’ could see more dissent in SNP, says ex-comms chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Letting Ewing ‘off the hook’ could see more dissent in SNP, says ex-comms chief

By Press Association
Fergus Ewing has become an outspoken critic of Scottish Government policy (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
Fergus Ewing has become an outspoken critic of Scottish Government policy (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Letting ex-minister Fergus Ewing “off the hook” for several public spats with the Scottish Government could lead to more dissent, the SNP’s former head of communications has said.

Mr Ewing – who most recently served as rural affairs secretary under Nicola Sturgeon – has repeatedly attacked the Government over the powersharing agreement with the Greens, the deposit return scheme, and proposals to ban human activity in at least 10% of Scottish waters.

The long-time SNP stalwart’s opposition to highly protected marine areas (HPMAs) culminated in him tearing up the Government’s consultation document on the issue during an angry outburst at Holyrood.

Former minister and SNP leadership contender Kate Forbes also spoke against the proposals in the same debate.

Writing in the Daily Record – the paper for which he served as editor before becoming the SNP’s communications chief – Murray Foote said Mr Ewing should be sanctioned to prevent further dissent.

“Ewing was not the only SNP backbencher to object to the no-catch zone proposals which would impact on coastal communities,” he wrote.

“But he was the only one who made the conscious decision to play the pantomime villain.

“His histrionics are the latest in a repeat pattern of very public dissent. A cynic might consider he is still in the throes of a 24-month huff since he left the Government.

“Or perhaps he believes, as a son of the venerated Ewing dynasty, his surname entitles him to behave as he chooses, free of consequence. If so, it’s time he was dissuaded of the notion.

“If Ewing is continually let off the hook, others will believe they too can act with impunity – and that again only benefits the opposition.”

Kate Forbes
Former minister Kate Forbes has also voiced opposition to HPMAs (Jane Barlow/PA)

The comments underline the current internal turmoil within the SNP, with a fractious leadership debate having concluded less than two months ago and the ongoing police probe over the party’s finances – which has seen the arrest of former chief executive and Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell and then party treasurer Colin Beattie.

They were released without charge pending further investigation.

Mr Foote went so far as to suggest an “amnesty” for rebellious MSPs, saying the party could “wipe clean the slate of recent misdemeanours and start over with the warning that future serious breaches will be met with equally serious consequences”.

The former spin doctor – who quit the party after being given misleading information about membership figures to provide to the media – added: “The leadership team urgently needs to find a mechanism to restore that fabled party unity.

“Time needs to be called on the behaviour of politicians who mistakenly believe they are bigger than the party.

“The clock is ticking.”

While the debate over HPMAs is the most recent point of contention within Scotland’s ruling party, outspoken rebellion among MSPs has been brewing since the end of last year, when nine SNP MSPs voted against the Government’s gender reforms, defying the whip.

It is not clear what action, if any, was taken against the group, which included former minister and future leadership contender Ash Regan.

Responding to the former communications chief, Inverness and Nairn MSP Mr Ewing said he has fought “for fishermen and oil and gas workers for 50 years and will continue to do so”, adding: “Mr Foote chooses to make a very personal attack on me – and I’m always happy when that happens because he knows he’s lost the argument.

“The SNP have always stood up for our fishermen, and our policy commitment on the dualling of the A9 and A96 is long-standing. So is our campaign for developing Scotland’s oil and gas for the benefit of our people.

“Why does he think I should abandon these decade-long commitments?”

An SNP spokesman said: “SNP MSPs are fully focused on delivering for the people of Scotland in the midst of a Tory cost-of-living crisis and damaging Brexit backed by Labour.”

