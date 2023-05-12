‘Decisive action’ needed to address impact of lecturers’ dispute – Lib Dems

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

“Decisive action” is needed to address the impact of industrial action by lecturers on students, the Lib Dems have said.

Unions representing lecturers at universities and colleges are in a pay dispute with employers and are taking action short of a strike.

It means marks are not being entered into recording systems as they are not carrying out work beyond their contract.

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said he has heard from students who fear their grades will be devalued.

He has written to the Education Secretary, saying he also has concerns about staff being threatened with pay cuts for taking industrial action.

Alex Cole-Hamilton called on the Government to prioritise the issue (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “I have spoken to countless students who are deeply troubled by this industrial action, all of whom have dedicated a huge part of their lives to pursuing academic projects that could now go completely unseen.

“Discounting these projects could have serious impacts on their future job prospects.

“All of this disruption places additional pressure on a cohort that have already had their time at university jeopardised by continued industrial action and the disruption of the pandemic.”

He continued: “The Scottish Government must prioritise this issue and take the decisive action that is clearly needed to resolve these concerns so that we ensure the welfare and future success of students and staff alike.”

The Scottish Government said it is not directly involved in the collective bargaining process for universities and colleges.

A spokesperson said earlier: “It is for colleges and universities, as the employer, to negotiate with the unions on pay, terms and conditions in the spirit of collaboration and co-operation.

“It is important that unions and the employers continue to hold talks to avoid any potential industrial action and subsequent disruption to learners.

“We expect management and unions to make every effort to reach a settlement that is fair and affordable.”