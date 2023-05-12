Eurovision ‘could have been great moment for Zelensky to address huge audience’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eurovision ‘could have been great moment for Zelensky to address huge audience’

By Press Association
Eurovision fans around Liverpool city centre (Peter Byrne/PA)
Eurovision fans around Liverpool city centre (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Ukrainian ambassador to the UK has said the final of Eurovision would have been a “great moment” for Volodymyr Zelensky to address a huge audience but he understood the reasons for blocking him.

Vadym Prystaiko spoke as he visited a primary school in Liverpool to see what children had been learning about Ukrainian culture, ahead of the city hosting the song contest on behalf of the war-torn country.

Talking about the decision of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to block Ukraine’s president from speaking at Saturday’s final, he said: “We believe that each and every moment when we have this huge audience of people supporting, that’s the moment when we can remind why, actually, we’re having this great celebration here and that was his point.

“We understand all the internal politics and the unbiased sort of approach to all this, that’s why we don’t have to push too much, but it was a great moment when the president (could) address all these people and remind them this is actually why we’re fighting.

“We also want to have this normal celebration and normal life as people are having here.”

Mr Prystaiko, who watched children at St Nicholas Catholic Academy in Liverpool do some Ukrainian dancing, said the people of Ukraine were happy the UK was hosting.

He said: “The plans to have it as Ukrainian as possible has actually come to fruition, you can see it yourself.

“All of those Ukrainians who are here and those Ukrainians who are watching through the cameras, they are quite happy to see the celebrations.”

But Mr Prystaiko admitted he struggled with some of the regional dialect.

“There are so many coming from all the places, I have trouble understanding the local ones,” he said.

“I believe I know English but with all the crowd here this task is becoming enormous.”

He said he hoped the UK would win the contest this year, so Ukraine could host on its behalf in 2024.

While visiting the school, Mr Prystaiko met pupil Mikhail Kukharchuk, eight, and his mother Mykhailyna, who had come to the country from Kyiv after the Russian invasion.

Ms Kukharchuk said having Eurovision in Liverpool was “amazing”.

“It’s like a piece of your home in the UK, it’s really a very warm feeling,” she said.

“It’s really nice that Liverpool host this Eurovision, that UK host this Eurovision, because Ukraine would like to host it but unfortunately it’s impossible for this moment.

“It’s good when if you can’t host it, your friend could host it.”

