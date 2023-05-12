Scottish Government will consult widely on tax policies, vows Robison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Government will consult widely on tax policies, vows Robison

By Press Association
Shona Robison said she would be consulting widely on tax policies (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Shona Robison said she would be consulting widely on tax policies (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Scottish Government will be consulting widely on its tax policies, Finance Secretary and Deputy First Minister Shona Robison has pledged.

Ms Robison said she plans to use this month’s medium term financial strategy to reaffirm her “commitment to refreshing the framework for tax”.

In the SNP leadership election, Humza Yousaf pledged to create a new band of income tax for earnings between £43,662 and £125,140 – saying at the time the money raised could be used to fund increases to the Scottish Child Payment.

Since becoming First Minister, Mr Yousaf has stressed the need to be “bold” on tax, but as yet no changes to rates or bands have been announced.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has stressed the need to be ‘bold’ on tax as the Government strives to tackle poverty (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms Robison said there will be consultation on any tax changes.

Speaking at an event in Edinburgh hosted by the Chartered Institute of Taxation and the Association of Taxation Technicians, she said the SNP has previously taken “difficult but necessary decisions on tax”.

These changes “released significant additional spending to invest in public services and Scotland’s economy while protecting those on the lowest incomes”, Ms Robison added.

She said the Scottish Government has made tackling poverty a key economic priority, as she told the audience of tax professionals: “Good governance begins with sound public finances.

“In relation to taxation, this includes continuing to use our limited powers over taxation to advance our fair and progressive Scottish approach to taxation.”

Having previously served as health secretary, the biggest spending department within the Scottish Government, Ms Robison said it is “quite different being on the other side of the money” since taking on the finance brief.

The medium term financial strategy will set out the “sustained significant fiscal and economic challenges Scotland faces over the medium term”, she said.

Ms Robison added she would use this to “reaffirm my commitment to refreshing the framework for tax and increasing our programme of engagement on tax policy”.

She went on to stress the Scottish Government is “committed to consulting widely on our tax policies”, saying this will “ensure that our decisions are informed by a broad range of public and stakeholder views”.

Here she highlighted the “social contract” between the Government and taxpayers, adding: “If we ask people to pay more tax, we have to be clear what that social contract delivers for those taxpayers.

“And that ensures people in Scotland have access to a range of social security benefits and public services that go significantly beyond what are provided in other parts of the UK – free tuition fees, prescriptions, the Scottish Child Payment.

“It is this unique social contract that continues to make Scotland an attractive place to live, work, study and do business.”

She also said ministers would welcome “input on how we can make the tax system simpler”.

