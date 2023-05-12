More mortgage pain to come for homeowners, says think tank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

More mortgage pain to come for homeowners, says think tank

By Press Association
There is plenty more mortgage pain to come for the UK’s homeowners, according to the Resolution Foundation (Joe Giddens/PA)
There is plenty more mortgage pain to come for the UK’s homeowners, according to the Resolution Foundation (Joe Giddens/PA)

There is more mortgage pain to come for the UK’s homeowners, many of whom are yet to feel the full impact of rising interest rates, according to a think tank.

The trend towards homeowners taking out longer fixed-rate mortgages has delayed the impact on some households, with two-thirds of the eventual £12 billion increase in annual mortgage costs still to be passed on, the Resolution Foundation said.

The Bank of England increased the base interest rate to 4.5% from 4.25% on Thursday – the 12th rise in a row since rates started going up in December 2021.

The average mortgage holder could see their monthly interest payments jump by around £200 a month if they fixed to a new rate this year, the Bank’s economists estimated.

Simon Pittaway, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: “While interest rate rises might be coming to an end, there will be plenty more mortgage pain to come.”

Around four-fifths (81%) of outstanding residential mortgages in December 2022 were fixed-rate deals, according to UK Finance figures. This group will not feel the immediate impact of base rate rises until their deal ends.

The foundation said that, while the Bank’s rate-rising cycle has been sharp, the growing popularity of fixed-rate mortgages and longer-term deals means many borrowers are yet to see the impact on their mortgage outgoings.

Of the 7.5 million mortgagor households that will eventually be affected by the rate-rising cycle since the end of 2021, around half have yet to see a change in their mortgage rate, the foundation said.

It added that mortgage costs are expected to remain elevated for some time.

Richer households, which are more likely to be mortgaged than poorer homes and tend to be more expensive properties, will face the majority of the £12 billion rise in mortgage costs, the foundation said.

But it predicted that the scale of the living standards shock will be particularly high for those low and middle-income households who are affected.

Younger home-owning families, who tend to have lower incomes than older households and higher mortgages relative to incomes, will also face a sharp living standards hit, the foundation said.

The foundation is focused on improving living standards for people on low to middle incomes.

A spokesperson for trade association UK Finance said: “Lenders stand ready to help anyone who might be concerned about their mortgage payments. If you’re struggling, don’t put it off – speak to your lender as early as possible.

“Banks have a range of tailored options available to help. Your lender will work with you to find the best option for your individual circumstances.”

Pat McFadden, shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, said the report “demonstrates how last autumn’s Tory Budget continues to make Britain’s mortgage holders pay the price for this Government’s reckless economic gamble”.

The Labour MP said: “This Tory mortgage penalty has increased the cost of home ownership by hundreds of pounds each month, causing great worry for families while putting the prospect of owning a home further out of reach for many others.

“Rishi Sunak might want to forget the economic misery the Tories have caused, but the public can’t forget about it because they are still paying the price.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ambition cruise ship. Image: Ambassador Cruise Line
Inside 700ft cruise ship set to dock in Dundee – and when to see…
2
CR0042729, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the V&A in Dundee promoting the exhibition. Picture Shows: Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the Tartan Exhibition in the V&A in Dundee. Thursday 11th May 2023. Image:Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming sports ‘Yes’ campaign kilt and weighs in on Joanna Cherry stooshie…
5
3
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
3
4
Monifieth High School, which is among the top 10% of the Times Scotland School League
Tributes paid after death of Monifieth High chemistry teacher
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Family pay tribute to Jack Stewart Picture shows; Jack Stewart . N/A. Supplied by Stewart family. Date; Unknown
Family of Dundee schoolboy Jack Stewart pay tribute to ‘light of their lives’
6
McArthur Manor manager Nicholas Lungley outside the 18th century property. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire couple’s six-year labour of love creating luxury country house
7
General view of Dundee East delivery office
Royal Mail apologises over more post delays in east of Dundee
8
The View singer Kyle Falconer seeming to throw a punch at fellow band member Kieran Webster. Image: The Window Co/Twitter
The View break silence over ‘brotherly bust-up’ after Kyle Falconer attack
9
Dundee's search for a new manager continues. Who will it be?
FAN VIEW: The vacant Dundee manager hotseat – who do supporters want to replace…
7
10
Farmer Iain Gall with the jet set to become a luxury getaway pod. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Sky’s the limit for Angus farmer’s ‘Air’ BnB in converted private jet