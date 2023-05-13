Suella Braverman ‘advised to scrap asylum seekers plan for air base’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Suella Braverman ‘advised to scrap asylum seekers plan for air base’

By Press Association
RAF Scampton (Callum Parke/PA)
RAF Scampton (Callum Parke/PA)

Home Secretary Suella Braverman was advised to scrap plans to house asylum seekers at a former RAF base, it has been reported.

According to an email reportedly seen by the BBC in February, a senior Home Office official advised the home secretary to stop work at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, warning of “significant challenges to progress”.

The email from the Resettlement, Asylum Support and Integration Directorate, which formed part of the evidence, recommended the Home Secretary “agree to stop work on proposals for RAF Scampton”.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

West Lindsey District Council, which has secured funds from a developer to regenerate the site, on Thursday lost the first round of a High Court challenge to the plans.

Mr Justice Kerr had been asked to impose an interim injunction, preventing the Home Office moving “materials, equipment or people” on to the land, but he dismissed the council’s application.

Crews from 617 Squadron flew from Scampton for the Dambusters raid on the night of May 16-17, 1943.

The Red Arrows display team also trained at the base.

In a similar case, Braintree District Council says it aims to appeal after losing a High Court fight over Home Office proposals to house asylum seekers at Wethersfield Airfield.

