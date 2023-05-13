Plaid Cymru ratifies Llyr Gruffydd as interim leader after Adam Price quits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Plaid Cymru ratifies Llyr Gruffydd as interim leader after Adam Price quits

By Press Association
Adam Price has stepped down as Plaid Cymru leader (Ben Birchall/PA)
Adam Price has stepped down as Plaid Cymru leader (Ben Birchall/PA)

Llyr Gruffydd has been confirmed as the interim leader of Plaid Cymru after Adam Price stood down in the wake of a report into bullying, misogyny and harassment in the party.

Mr Price quit as head of the Welsh pro-independence party on Wednesday night days after a damning review found evidence of a “toxic” culture within the group which had particularly let down female staff and discouraged people from speaking out.

The party’s national council, which was meeting in Aberystwyth on Saturday morning, ratified Mr Gruffydd’s appointment after he was nominated by Plaid’s Senedd members.

He is expected to formally take over leadership duties from Mr Price on Wednesday, with nominations for a new permanent leader closing on June 16 and the winner announced in the summer.

Following the announcement, Mr Gruffydd promised to “reflect, reform and renew” the party.

“It is an immense honour for me to be entrusted with the responsibility of leading Plaid Cymru until a new leader is in post in the summer,” he said.

“Despite it being short, my tenure as the interim leader of Plaid Cymru comes at a critical juncture for the party.

“We’ve been reflecting, we are reforming and we will renew our mission in light of the findings of Project Pawb.

“Its findings run counter to our core beliefs and values.

“In our period of reflection we remind ourselves of what Plaid Cymru aspires to be – an inclusive party, a party that values its staff, a party founded on the best principles of progressive action – with fairness and equality embedded in its DNA.

“Accelerating the pace of reform will be the priority for the political, professional and voluntary wing of the party.

“By doing this we can renew our purpose, delivering the key aspects of our manifesto through the co-operation agreement, offering solutions when Wales’ interests aren’t being served and working harder than ever to protect our communities.

“Moving forward, united, we will put down new and stronger foundations with our ambition undimmed.”

There is growing concern within the party that there is no obvious successor to the permanent leader role.

Among names to be suggested as the next possible leader are Rhun ap Iorweth, the member for Ynys Mon, who is poised to stand as an MP.

Should he still decide to run for Parliament, it would make him ineligible for the Senedd chief seat.

Delyth Jewell MS, who represents the South Wales East region, has also been mentioned, as has Senedd speaker Elin Jones, who has served Ceredigion in the Welsh Parliament since 1999.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Gruffydd confirmed that as interim leader he was not allowed under party rules to put himself forward for the job on a permanent basis and would not publicly be backing any candidate.

“I am not taking up this role because of some personal ambition to be the leader of the party,” he told the PA news agency.

“The fact that I’m now ineligible to do that underlines that I’m doing this up to a sense of duty to the party, recognising that I can and will play a particular role in the interim.

“One of the advantages of being interim leader is that I will in no way, shape or form get involved in that discussion.

“It will be wholly inappropriate for me as the acting leader to express any preference in relation to that.”

Mr Gruffydd said he had not witnessed any of the types of incidents referred to in the report but said some occurred before he was elected to the Senedd in 2011.

“What that tells me of course is that the processes we had in place, not only were they deficient, clearly, but they weren’t even being utilised effectively in the form that they were in,” he said.

“There’s a cultural change that needs to happen around that and there’s been a default maybe in the past to make a formal complaint if there’s an issue.

“If you’re a victim… just passing the buck back to the victim is absolutely not OK and those are the kinds of things that now need to change and I’m confident we’ll change.”

The North Wales MS said Plaid was still 100% committed to the Co-operation Agreement with the Welsh Government.

“I’ve made that clear to Mark Drakeford in an informal discussion that we had a few days ago and he reiterated the points that he has made publicly that the agreement isn’t between individuals – it’s between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru,” he added.

“As far as we’re concerned nothing has changed and we are 100% signed up and committed to fulfilling what we’ve already agreed to do, which is to see the Co-operation Agreement through on its three-year term and to fulfil the policies within it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ambition cruise ship. Image: Ambassador Cruise Line
Inside 700ft cruise ship set to dock in Dundee – and when to see…
2
CR0042729, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the V&A in Dundee promoting the exhibition. Picture Shows: Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the Tartan Exhibition in the V&A in Dundee. Thursday 11th May 2023. Image:Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming sports ‘Yes’ campaign kilt and weighs in on Joanna Cherry stooshie…
5
3
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
3
4
Monifieth High School, which is among the top 10% of the Times Scotland School League
Tributes paid after death of Monifieth High chemistry teacher
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Family pay tribute to Jack Stewart Picture shows; Jack Stewart . N/A. Supplied by Stewart family. Date; Unknown
Family of Dundee schoolboy Jack Stewart pay tribute to ‘light of their lives’
6
McArthur Manor manager Nicholas Lungley outside the 18th century property. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire couple’s six-year labour of love creating luxury country house
7
General view of Dundee East delivery office
Royal Mail apologises over more post delays in east of Dundee
8
The View singer Kyle Falconer seeming to throw a punch at fellow band member Kieran Webster. Image: The Window Co/Twitter
The View break silence over ‘brotherly bust-up’ after Kyle Falconer attack
9
Dundee's search for a new manager continues. Who will it be?
FAN VIEW: The vacant Dundee manager hotseat – who do supporters want to replace…
7
10
Farmer Iain Gall with the jet set to become a luxury getaway pod. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Sky’s the limit for Angus farmer’s ‘Air’ BnB in converted private jet