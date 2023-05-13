Scottish pupils ‘struggling’ due to Covid and cost of living, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Scottish pupils ‘struggling’ due to Covid and cost of living, says minister

By Press Association
The Education Secretary spoke at the NASUWT Scotland conference in Aberdeen on Saturday (David Jones/PA)
The Education Secretary spoke at the NASUWT Scotland conference in Aberdeen on Saturday (David Jones/PA)

Schoolchildren in Scotland are “struggling” due to the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis, the country’s Education Secretary has said.

Unions have raised concerns about pupil behaviour in recent months after a number of violent videos surfaced on social media.

Speaking to the NASUWT Scotland conference in Aberdeen, Jenny Gilruth said the conduct was “unacceptable” but said the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and the toll of the pandemic has impacted on children and young people.

“The graphic videos that we’ve seen in the press in recent times… are completely unacceptable,” she told delegates.

“But we need to recognise that our schools are dealing with real challenges at the current time.

“There is no place for that type of behaviour in our schools.

“I think it’s also true today that our young folk are struggling.”

Ms Gilruth said there has been a “huge increase” in young people with additional support needs, adding: “I want to work with you on how we can better support staff wellbeing but also meet the needs of our pupils.

“And when behaviour is challenging, I expect there to be policies in place in every school in Scotland to help support our pupils and support you, our staff.”

Her comments come the day after three teachers at Johnstone High School in Renfrewshire were taken to hospital after an incident involving a former pupil.

A 16-year-old girl has been charged over the incident.

Teacher marking papers
Ms Gilruth was speaking at a teacher union conference in Aberdeen on Saturday (PA)

Speaking later to the PA news agency, Ms Gilruth – although keen not to comment on a police investigation – said such events were “outwith the norm”.

“But as and when they do happen, we need to make sure there are support mechanisms in place.”

The Scottish Government has commissioned research on pupil behaviour, due to be released this year, and Ms Gilruth said it is important not to “use one-off events to typify the system”, saying the work will provide a “national picture”.

The reception for the newly-appointed Education Secretary from NASUWT Scotland delegates was generally positive, with the minister repeatedly saying she wants to hear from teachers at the frontline of education.

Asked if this is a different approach from her predecessors, Ms Gilruth – a former teacher – said it is the same approach she took as transport minister when she was tasked with completing the shift of ScotRail back into public hands.

“You can’t do big reform pieces without the backing of trade unions. They’re our partners at the end of the day,” she said.

“I rely on them to tell me, one, how things are in our schools, but two, how to make things better.

“The presumption that government has all the answers, I don’t think anyone will accept that.”

Scotland’s qualification system is also in the midst of reform, with the minister suggesting the exam-heavy current system may be scaled back after the release of a report reviewing the current landscape by Professor Louise Hayward.

Pointing to different approaches taken by universities towards assessment, Ms Gilruth said: “Why in the school system do we still have a system largely dependent on a final examination?

“I think we need a reset – but I’m only going to consider these changes in partnership with our trade unions because they’re key to unlocking this.”

The minister refused to say how the exam system could look post-reform, saying she did not want to pre-empt the Hayward review.

She did, however, acknowledge the profession is “not in a good position” after extensive industrial action at the end of last year and into 2023.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ambition cruise ship. Image: Ambassador Cruise Line
Inside 700ft cruise ship set to dock in Dundee – and when to see…
2
CR0042729, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the V&A in Dundee promoting the exhibition. Picture Shows: Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the Tartan Exhibition in the V&A in Dundee. Thursday 11th May 2023. Image:Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming sports ‘Yes’ campaign kilt and weighs in on Joanna Cherry stooshie…
5
3
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
3
4
Monifieth High School, which is among the top 10% of the Times Scotland School League
Tributes paid after death of Monifieth High chemistry teacher
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Family pay tribute to Jack Stewart Picture shows; Jack Stewart . N/A. Supplied by Stewart family. Date; Unknown
Family of Dundee schoolboy Jack Stewart pay tribute to ‘light of their lives’
6
McArthur Manor manager Nicholas Lungley outside the 18th century property. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire couple’s six-year labour of love creating luxury country house
7
General view of Dundee East delivery office
Royal Mail apologises over more post delays in east of Dundee
8
The View singer Kyle Falconer seeming to throw a punch at fellow band member Kieran Webster. Image: The Window Co/Twitter
The View break silence over ‘brotherly bust-up’ after Kyle Falconer attack
9
Dundee's search for a new manager continues. Who will it be?
FAN VIEW: The vacant Dundee manager hotseat – who do supporters want to replace…
7
10
Farmer Iain Gall with the jet set to become a luxury getaway pod. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Sky’s the limit for Angus farmer’s ‘Air’ BnB in converted private jet