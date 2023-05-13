Sunak defends barge plan after Archbishop condemns Illegal Migration Bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak defends barge plan after Archbishop condemns Illegal Migration Bill

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak defended his Government’s strategy to ‘stop the boats’ (Frank Augstein/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak defended his Government’s strategy to ‘stop the boats’ (Frank Augstein/PA)

Rishi Sunak has rejected criticism of his Government’s plan to tackle small boat crossings as he indicated ministers would use as many barges “as it takes” to resolve the issue.

The Government’s Illegal Migration Bill came under attack during the week, after the Archbishop of Canterbury weighed in to label ministers’ plans “morally unacceptable and politically impractical”.

The Prime Minister, in an interview with the Mail on Sunday only days after a difficult set of local elections, defended his “stop the boats” strategy as well as plans to house migrants on barges.

Illegal Migration Bill
Justin Welby condemned the Government’s Illegal Migration Bill (PA)

The Bibby Stockholm barge arrived in Falmouth, Cornwall, earlier this week, where it will undergo an assessment and refurbishment.

The vessel, which will house around 500 migrants, is then expected to be moved into position at Portland Port in Dorset in the next few weeks.

Mr Sunak, speaking to the newspaper, said: “Barges are a solution… and we will do as many as it takes.”

Asked about Justin Welby’s remarks in the Lords, he said: “I respectfully disagree with the Archbishop on this and I’ve spoken about it a lot.

“The number of illegal crossings last year was 45,000. That number has gone up four or five times in just a couple of years and it can’t carry on like this.”

“I don’t think it’s right that the British taxpayers are forking out £5.5 million a day to house illegal asylum seekers, that hotels in their communities are being taken over for this use. So barges are a solution to that and we will do as many as it takes.”

The Prime Minister said that he had put in place a new committee structure, modelled on the Covid-19 pandemic response in government, to tackle the issue.

“We want to deliver that Bill and what I can tell you is that I’m not waiting for that moment to happen. We are getting ready now.

“So, we have put in place a new government committee structure, a bit like how we ran things during the pandemic, where I chair meetings twice a week so that we can get everything ready so that from the moment we have the green light we can crack on and deliver it.”

Southampton v Fulham – Premier League – St. Mary’s Stadium
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (centre) was in the stands during the Premier League match at St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton, on Saturday (Adam Davy/PA)

In the same interview, the Prime Minister responded to the concerns of Tory Brexiteers, who have been angered by the ditching of the Government’s promise to complete a post-Brexit “bonfire” of remaining EU-era laws by the end of the year.

Some of those concerns were raised at the Conservative Democratic Organisation conference in Bournemouth over the weekend, with a backlash to the decision from pro-Brexit Conservative MPs in Westminster.

“I voted for Brexit, I campaigned for Brexit, I believe in Brexit and when I was Chancellor I started to deliver some benefits of Brexit,” he told the paper.

“What I can tell you is what I delivered as Chancellor was quite significant. I am someone who doesn’t just talk about things, I’m someone who delivers things.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ambition cruise ship. Image: Ambassador Cruise Line
Inside 700ft cruise ship set to dock in Dundee – and when to see…
2
CR0042729, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the V&A in Dundee promoting the exhibition. Picture Shows: Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the Tartan Exhibition in the V&A in Dundee. Thursday 11th May 2023. Image:Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming sports ‘Yes’ campaign kilt and weighs in on Joanna Cherry stooshie…
5
3
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
3
4
Monifieth High School, which is among the top 10% of the Times Scotland School League
Tributes paid after death of Monifieth High chemistry teacher
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Family pay tribute to Jack Stewart Picture shows; Jack Stewart . N/A. Supplied by Stewart family. Date; Unknown
Family of Dundee schoolboy Jack Stewart pay tribute to ‘light of their lives’
6
McArthur Manor manager Nicholas Lungley outside the 18th century property. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire couple’s six-year labour of love creating luxury country house
7
General view of Dundee East delivery office
Royal Mail apologises over more post delays in east of Dundee
8
The View singer Kyle Falconer seeming to throw a punch at fellow band member Kieran Webster. Image: The Window Co/Twitter
The View break silence over ‘brotherly bust-up’ after Kyle Falconer attack
9
Dundee's search for a new manager continues. Who will it be?
FAN VIEW: The vacant Dundee manager hotseat – who do supporters want to replace…
7
10
Farmer Iain Gall with the jet set to become a luxury getaway pod. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Sky’s the limit for Angus farmer’s ‘Air’ BnB in converted private jet