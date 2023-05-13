Labour’s industrial plans could create 80,000 jobs in car industry, party says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour’s industrial plans could create 80,000 jobs in car industry, party says

By Press Association
Labour’s shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds (PA)
Labour’s shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds (PA)

Labour’s plans for British industry could see 80,000 jobs created in the automotive sector, the party said.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer, fresh from success in the local elections, is set to deliver a speech at British Chambers of Commerce on Wednesday.

The party said its plans to part-finance eight gigafactories will help create 80,000 jobs and power nearly two million electric vehicles.

Labour says that under the plan, the West Midlands will benefit from 28,000 jobs and 11,000 roles will be created in the North West.

Sir Keir has already pledged to deliver the highest sustained growth in the G7 if Labour does take power after the next general election, while the party also plans to put an industrial strategy council on a statutory footing as part of efforts to boost British industries.

Progressive Britain conference
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer making his speech to the Progressive Britain conference at Congress House in London over the weekend (Yui Mok/PA)

Shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds said Labour would “make Brexit work” and deliver a “modern industrial strategy”.

Mr Reynolds promised a bright future if Labour takes office.

“Labour is ambitious for Britain’s future and our plans will bring investment and jobs to the industrial heartlands we are so rightly proud of,” he said.

“Britain is a fantastic place to work, grow or start a business, but firms need a government that will fight for them in an increasingly competitive global race.

“Labour will never be complacent about our industrial base.

“We have a plan to ensure the jobs of the future are here in Britain.

“Labour will build the strong economic foundations business needs to succeed: growing our economy with a modern industrial strategy, our plans to make Brexit work, reforms to the apprenticeship levy and business rates to give firms the flexibility they need.”

But Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch hit out at Labour’s plans.

“The Government has already provided billions in support for the UK automotive sector and other industries, and our forthcoming plan for advanced manufacturing will further cement this Government as one that backs the future of industry in this country,” she said.

“By contrast, the only plan the Labour Party has is one that will wreck the economy by sticking tens of billions of pounds on the Government credit card and leave no money left, all over again.”

