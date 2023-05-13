SNP ‘betraying’ young people by not delivering on promises, claims Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

SNP ‘betraying’ young people by not delivering on promises, claims Labour

By Press Association
Labour claimed young people are ready to vote the SNP out of office (Alamy/PA)
Labour claimed young people are ready to vote the SNP out of office (Alamy/PA)

Scottish Labour has accused the SNP of “betraying young people”, saying the party is taking the youth vote for granted.

Labour education spokeswoman Pam Duncan-Glancy claimed the Scottish Government’s record in education will spell trouble at the next election among young people, as she appealed to them to vote for her party.

The comments are the latest in a line of intensifying electioneering from Labour and the SNP in recent weeks, with the local elections in England appearing to have spurred both parties ahead of the general election expected next year.

Ms Duncan-Glancy pointed to recent cuts of £46 million for colleges and universities and the attainment gap remaining above pre-pandemic levels as evidence of the “betrayal” of young people.

But an SNP MSP claimed the party’s record on young people was “second to none”.

Pupils on a school playground
Labour’s Pam Duncan-Glancy said young people are ready to ‘kick the SNP out of power’ (David Jones/PA)

“The facts are clear to see – the SNP has failed Scotland’s young people time and time again,” she said.

“From slashing budgets to failing on attainment and not delivering on promises for bikes and digital equipment, the SNP’s record on young people is full of let downs and betrayal.

“Their inability to deliver is wasting the potential of Scotland’s young people.

“For years, the SNP has taken the votes of young people for granted – but young people can see what’s happening. The years of expecting them just to vote on a promise are over, they will kick the SNP out of power at the next election.

“Scottish Labour is committed to unlocking the potential of every young person in Scotland and restoring our education system after 16 years of SNP neglect.”

Responding to Ms Duncan-Glancy, SNP MSP Stephanie Callaghan said: “In the week that Keir Starmer ripped up his promise to young people and vowed to scrap his party’s commitment to free education, the lack of self awareness from the pro-Brexit Labour Party is astounding.

“From free higher education, to free bus travel for under 22s and the game-changing Scottish Child Payment, our record on delivering for Scotland’s young people is second to none.

“And importantly at the next election, the SNP is the only party that is offering young people a route back into the European Union, to enjoy the huge benefits that EU membership brings like freedom of movement, and an escape from this broken Westminster system through independence.”

