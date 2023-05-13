SNP ‘betraying’ young people by not delivering on promises, claims Labour

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Labour has accused the SNP of “betraying young people”, saying the party is taking the youth vote for granted.

Labour education spokeswoman Pam Duncan-Glancy claimed the Scottish Government’s record in education will spell trouble at the next election among young people, as she appealed to them to vote for her party.

The comments are the latest in a line of intensifying electioneering from Labour and the SNP in recent weeks, with the local elections in England appearing to have spurred both parties ahead of the general election expected next year.

Ms Duncan-Glancy pointed to recent cuts of £46 million for colleges and universities and the attainment gap remaining above pre-pandemic levels as evidence of the “betrayal” of young people.

But an SNP MSP claimed the party’s record on young people was “second to none”.

Labour’s Pam Duncan-Glancy said young people are ready to ‘kick the SNP out of power’ (David Jones/PA)

“The facts are clear to see – the SNP has failed Scotland’s young people time and time again,” she said.

“From slashing budgets to failing on attainment and not delivering on promises for bikes and digital equipment, the SNP’s record on young people is full of let downs and betrayal.

“Their inability to deliver is wasting the potential of Scotland’s young people.

“For years, the SNP has taken the votes of young people for granted – but young people can see what’s happening. The years of expecting them just to vote on a promise are over, they will kick the SNP out of power at the next election.

“Scottish Labour is committed to unlocking the potential of every young person in Scotland and restoring our education system after 16 years of SNP neglect.”

Responding to Ms Duncan-Glancy, SNP MSP Stephanie Callaghan said: “In the week that Keir Starmer ripped up his promise to young people and vowed to scrap his party’s commitment to free education, the lack of self awareness from the pro-Brexit Labour Party is astounding.

“From free higher education, to free bus travel for under 22s and the game-changing Scottish Child Payment, our record on delivering for Scotland’s young people is second to none.

“And importantly at the next election, the SNP is the only party that is offering young people a route back into the European Union, to enjoy the huge benefits that EU membership brings like freedom of movement, and an escape from this broken Westminster system through independence.”