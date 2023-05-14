Sturgeon ‘absolutely’ failed to improve lives of children, says commissioner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sturgeon ‘absolutely’ failed to improve lives of children, says commissioner

By Press Association
The Children and Young People’s Commissioner said Nicola Sturgeon had failed the children of Scotland (PA)
The Children and Young People’s Commissioner said Nicola Sturgeon had failed the children of Scotland (PA)

Nicola Sturgeon “absolutely” failed to improve the lives of children in Scotland, the man charged with protecting the rights of young people has said.

The former first minister repeatedly said she wanted her record in office to be judged on education, and was also committed to alleviating child poverty and improving the lives of care-experienced young people.

But Bruce Adamson – Scotland’s outgoing Children and Young People’s Commissioner – said the past administration had not done enough.

Asked on BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show if Ms Sturgeon had failed, Mr Adamson said: “Absolutely.

“I think all of us need to look at what we can do better.

“We have to acknowledge that the pandemic had a huge impact on children’s rights and it had a disproportionate impact on those whose rights were already most at risk, and I think that’s the really concerning thing.

“We really need a step-change in the way that we address those concerns by putting funding into those support services that families need, in order to get that early and effective support, because otherwise we end up in a crisis situation which costs a lot more.”

Mr Adamson conceded that being first minister is a “hugely challenging job” and Ms Sturgeon “did a really good job” during the pandemic.

Asked if he has faith that Ms Sturgeon’s successor Humza Yousaf will do a better job for the nation’s young, Mr Adamson – who leaves the post after six years this month – said: “I think the new First Minister may have made some big promises but before becoming First Minister, but we’ve not seen anything on delivering those.

“I’m really disappointed that he didn’t mention children’s rights in his big vision for Scotland statement to Parliament – it’s only mentioned very briefly in the written document.

“We’ve got no commitment to actually bringing the laws forward that will deliver change, and then some of these questions around their commitment to universal supports like school meals raises some big questions.”

The commissioner went on to say he is “hugely concerned” that “action isn’t following the words”.

The Children and Young People’s Commissioner will leave office this month (Stuart Attwood/PA)

Mr Adamson also raised concerns about the lack of movement on incorporating the UN’s Convention on the Rights of the Child into Scots Law.

A Bill was passed unanimously by MSPs nearly two years ago to do just that, but it was deemed by the UK Supreme Court to have overstepped the bounds of Holyrood and was struck down.

The Scottish Government has repeatedly pledged to amend the legislation and bring it back to Parliament, but no timescale has yet been given for doing so.

The commissioner – one of the loudest voices calling for the legislation before it was passed – said: “I’m hugely concerned there’s been a year-and-a-half of prevarication delay from the Scottish Government.

“We met with ministers within hours of the Supreme Court judgment – which we probably knew was coming anyway because the law did step into functions of the Westminster Parliament – and said really clearly, ‘you need these amendments back’.

“We were expecting it back by Christmas. Eighteen months later, we’ve got no timeframe.”

Asked why the Bill has been delayed so long, the commissioner said he did not know.

Another piece of legislation, which would have enshrined another UN treaty on local government, was also knocked back by the Supreme Court in the same case and is also yet to come back to Holyrood.

