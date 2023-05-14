Demand for Citizens Advice crisis help increases by 40% in one year – figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Demand for Citizens Advice crisis help increases by 40% in one year – figures

By Press Association
The charity said it provided almost 120,000 pieces of crisis advice last year (Jane Barlow/PA)
The charity said it provided almost 120,000 pieces of crisis advice last year (Jane Barlow/PA)

Demand for help from Citizens Advice Scotland (Cas) increased by more than 40% in just one year, new figures from the charity show.

Cas provides support to people struggling on a range of issues, including legal and financial troubles.

According to analysis from the group, it offered 118,384 pieces of crisis support advice in 2022-23, up from 84,103 the previous year, an increase of almost 41%.

The report, released on Monday, also showed an increase in advice on energy costs from 62,151 to 97,373 – a 56% increase.

Overall, the analysis claims Cas supported 174,500 people last year.

“This analysis for the past year reveals a number of concerning things,” said Cas chief executive Derek Mitchell.

“Higher demand for energy advice has further consequences, with people also seeking support around crisis grants and food insecurity.

“Policymakers should not be fooled into thinking warmer weather and potentially falling bills later this year will mean an end to this crisis.

“The winter has massively reduced people’s financial resilience and we will be living with the legacy of that for some time.

“Meanwhile, some people seeking cost-of-living advice are at risk of being a forgotten population.

“It is absolutely right that policymakers have ensured support for vulnerable groups such as families with children and pensioners, however our data suggest working age, single-person households, those unable to work, and council tenants have sought cost-of-living-related support at a higher level than they seek advice generally.

“These groups appear to be particularly at risk to us.”

The chief executive added that it was “welcome” First Minister Humza Yousaf has made tackling poverty a priority for his government, adding: “This is something that requires real urgency as our evidence points towards many people seeing a direct link between higher bills and empty food cupboards.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “Tackling poverty and protecting people from impact of the current cost-of-living crisis is one of the Scottish Government’s three critical missions

“That is why the First Minister acted swiftly and decisively to triple the Fuel Insecurity Fund, which continues to be a direct lifeline for many thousands of households, to £30 million this year.

“The Scottish Government prioritised urgent cash-first supports this winter including £1.8 million for food groups and an additional £2.5 million to local authorities to boost the Scottish Welfare Fund.

“Most of the key policy levers needed to address the crisis still lie with the UK Government. We continue to urge them to use all the levers at their disposal to tackle this emergency on the scale required.”

The spokesman added, however, that “only with full powers of independence can we eradicate inequality and poverty”.

A spokesman for the Treasury said: “We recognise the impact that rising prices are having at home, which is why we are providing significant support over this year and next, worth on average £3,300 per household.

“This includes holding down energy bills, uplifting benefits and the state pension in line with inflation and increasing the national living wage, as well as delivering hundreds of pounds in direct cash payments to millions of vulnerable households.

“Tackling inflation is this government’s number one priority, with a plan to halve inflation this year and lay the foundations for the long-term growth that will improve living standards for everyone.”

