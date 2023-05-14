Badenoch to hold talks on modernising UK-Swiss trade deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Badenoch to hold talks on modernising UK-Swiss trade deal

By Press Association
International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch will hold talks in Switzerland (PA)
International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch will hold talks in Switzerland (PA)

Kemi Badenoch is flying to Switzerland for talks aimed at modernising the UK’s trade agreement with the country as the Government continues its attempts to forge post-Brexit economic ties outside the EU.

The Trade Secretary will meet her counterpart, Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin, in the capital Bern to discuss what a “services-based” deal might look like.

The UK Government hopes to update its current agreement, which is effectively a rollover deal from when Britain was an EU member, to make it easier to export services – financial, legal and architectural, among others.

Guy Parmelin will hold talks with Kemi Badenoch (Phil Noble/PA)

Most of Britain’s services exports to Switzerland are delivered electronically but the existing deal was signed in 1972, before the advent of the internet, and does not cover investment, digital or data, the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) said.

Ms Badenoch said: “As two of the world’s leading service economies, there’s a huge prize on offer to both the UK and Switzerland by updating our trading relationship to reflect the strength of our companies working in areas ranging from finance and legal, to accountancy and architecture.

“The UK and Switzerland are natural trading partners and today’s launch will play to our strengths as services superpowers, while also boosting investment in emerging technologies, data innovation, and digital trade.” 

A scoping assessment, which will give more detail on specific trade opportunities to be focused on, is due to be given later.

During her visit, Ms Badenoch will go to the SIX Swiss Exchange, Europe’s third biggest stock exchange, and meet female business leaders at Advance, a network of around 140 Swiss companies committed to increasing the number of women in management positions in the country.

The DBT hopes the new deal could lower tariffs on UK exports to Switzerland, which it says could reduce annual duties for British businesses by around £7.4 million.

It comes after Britain’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a major Indo-Pacific trade bloc, earlier in the year.

That represented the UK’s biggest trade deal since leaving the EU, cutting tariffs for British exporters to a group of nations which – with Britain’s accession – has a total gross domestic product (GDP) of £11 trillion.

However, critics have said the impact will be limited, with official estimates suggesting it will add just £1.8 billion a year to the economy after 10 years, representing less than 1% of UK GDP.

