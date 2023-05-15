Zelensky to meet Sunak in surprise UK visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zelensky to meet Sunak in surprise UK visit

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Volodymyr Zelensky during the Ukrainian president’s last visit to the UK (Peter Nicholls/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Volodymyr Zelensky during the Ukrainian president’s last visit to the UK (Peter Nicholls/PA)

Volodymyr Zelensky is due to meet Rishi Sunak in the UK on Monday in the latest stop on a tour of European capitals by the Ukrainian president.

The two leaders will conduct “substantive negotiations” amid the Russian invasion, Mr Zelensky said.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister will welcome him to Chequers in Buckinghamshire as the UK continues “sustaining our support” for the war-torn country.

The visit will make the Ukrainian president the first world leader whom Mr Sunak has hosted at his grace-and-favour country residence.

It follows meetings in Paris, Berlin and Rome, and comes three months after his first trip to London since the start of the war.

That occasion saw the Ukrainian leader attend an audience with the King and address Parliament in February.

The Prime Minister said: “This is a crucial moment in Ukraine’s resistance to a terrible war of aggression they did not choose or provoke.

“They need the sustained support of the international community to defend against the barrage of unrelenting and indiscriminate attacks that have been their daily reality for over a year.

“We must not let them down. The frontlines of Putin’s war of aggression may be in Ukraine but the fault lines stretch all over the world. It is in all our interest to ensure Ukraine succeeds and Putin’s barbarism is not rewarded.

“That is why the UK is sustaining our support to Ukraine – from tanks to training, ammunition to armoured vehicles. And this message of solidarity will ring loud in all my meetings with fellow world leaders in the days ahead.”

Mr Zelensky tweeted: “Today – London. The UK is a leader when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air.

“This cooperation will continue today. I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations.”

The latest visit comes days after Liverpool hosted Eurovision on behalf of Ukraine.

It also comes after Mr Sunak and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace announced that the Government had agreed to authorise the donation of long-range cruise missiles after continued Russian attacks.

That decision was warmly welcomed by Mr Zelensky as a “significant enhancement” of Ukraine’s efforts in the war.

The visit by Mr Zelensky comes ahead of a G7 gathering in Hiroshima, Japan, later this week which will be attended by Mr Sunak.

