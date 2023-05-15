Humza Yousaf praises NHS 24 workers as staffing hits record level

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Staff at NHS 24 have done a “great job” improving the service, Humza Yousaf said, as staffing at the advice service reached record levels.

The First Minister said NHS 24 had taken on an additional 251 people, exceeding a target to boost its workforce by taking on 200 new employees.

Staff answered more than 31,000 calls over the Easter weekend – with the Scottish Government saying this was the highest total since before the Covid pandemic.

Meanwhile, recent bank holidays have seen high numbers of calls received – with figures showing 8,900 and 9,000 calls made to the service on such days.

NHS 24 staff answered more than 8,350 calls on two recent bank holiday Mondays (Jane Barlow/PA)

But the Scottish Government said on both these occasions more than 90% of calls were answered – a rate which has been achieved at this volume of call level since December 2018.

On both bank holidays, more than 8,350 calls to NHS 24 were answered – the highest number of calls answered on a May bank holiday since 2016.

Staff working on the bank holidays on May 1 and May 8 also achieved all internal performance measures on both days.

The 111 telephone helpline run by NHS 24 provides urgent care triage for anyone who thinks they need A&E, but whose condition is not life- or limb-threatening.

Mental health is just as important as physical health, and we are here to support you. Learn about the mental health services available at NHS 24 by visiting ➡️ https://t.co/qKZMDW4ehX Don't suffer in silence – reach out for help if you think you need it. pic.twitter.com/BuanEE9XHA — NHS 24 (@NHS24) May 12, 2023

In addition, helpline staff also provide support for those in mental health distress and give advice when GP surgeries, pharmacies and dental practices are closed.

Speaking as he visited the NHS 24 centre in Dundee, the First Minister hailed the service as being “an integral part of our healthcare system”.

He added that the fact that NHS 24 had “evolved and adapted over the last 21 years” to provide the “best service for everyone shows just how valuable it is”.

Mr Yousaf said: “The staff at NHS 24 have done a great job improving the 111 services, so that people across Scotland receive the excellent provision they expect and deserve – waiting less time for their call to be answered and getting the right care, in the right place, as quickly and safely as possible.

“NHS 24’s aim to recruit an extra 200 frontline staff has already been exceeded, with an additional 251 people now employed by the service, bringing their headcount to the highest ever in the organisation’s 21-year history.”