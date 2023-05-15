Humza Yousaf praises NHS 24 workers as staffing hits record level

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Humza Yousaf praises NHS 24 workers as staffing hits record level

By Press Association
First Minister Humza Yousaf praised NHS 24 staff (Euan Cherry/PA)
First Minister Humza Yousaf praised NHS 24 staff (Euan Cherry/PA)

Staff at NHS 24 have done a “great job” improving the service, Humza Yousaf said, as staffing at the advice service reached record levels.

The First Minister said NHS 24 had taken on an additional 251 people, exceeding a target to boost its workforce by taking on 200 new employees.

Staff answered more than 31,000 calls over the Easter weekend – with the Scottish Government saying this was the highest total since before the Covid pandemic.

Meanwhile, recent bank holidays have seen high numbers of calls received – with figures showing 8,900 and 9,000 calls made to the service on such days.

NHS 24 staff answered more than 8,350 calls on two recent bank holiday Mondays (Jane Barlow/PA)

But the Scottish Government said on both these occasions more than 90% of calls were answered – a rate which has been achieved at this volume of call level since December 2018.

On both bank holidays, more than 8,350 calls to NHS 24 were answered – the highest number of calls answered on a May bank holiday since 2016.

Staff working on the bank holidays on May 1 and May 8 also achieved all internal performance measures on both days.

The 111 telephone helpline run by NHS 24 provides urgent care triage for anyone who thinks they need A&E, but whose condition is not life- or limb-threatening.

In addition, helpline staff also provide support for those in mental health distress and give advice when GP surgeries, pharmacies and dental practices are closed.

Speaking as he visited the NHS 24 centre in Dundee, the First Minister hailed the service as being “an integral part of our healthcare system”.

He added that the fact that NHS 24 had “evolved and adapted over the last 21 years” to provide the “best service for everyone shows just how valuable it is”.

Mr Yousaf said: “The staff at NHS 24 have done a great job improving the 111 services, so that people across Scotland receive the excellent provision they expect and deserve – waiting less time for their call to be answered and getting the right care, in the right place, as quickly and safely as possible.

“NHS 24’s aim to recruit an extra 200 frontline staff has already been exceeded, with an additional 251 people now employed by the service, bringing their headcount to the highest ever in the organisation’s 21-year history.”

