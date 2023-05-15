Education system is destroying children’s hope for the future, says Tory MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Education system is destroying children’s hope for the future, says Tory MP

By Press Association
Miriam Cates, Conservative MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge (David Woolfall/UK Parliament/PA)
Miriam Cates, Conservative MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge (David Woolfall/UK Parliament/PA)

A Conservative MP has claimed “cultural Marxism” is “destroying our children’s souls” and causing self-harm, suicide and “epidemic levels of anxiety”.

Miriam Cates, the MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge in South Yorkshire, told a conference in Westminster on Monday that young people would not have children if they did not have “hope for the future”.

She said: “That hope is sadly diminishing in so many of our young people today, because liberal individualism has proven to be completely powerless to resist the cultural Marxism that is systematically destroying our children’s souls.

“When culture, schools and universities openly teach that our country is racist, our heroes are villains, humanity is killing the Earth, you are what you desire, diversity is theology, boundaries are tyranny and self-restraint is oppression, is it any wonder that mental health conditions, self-harm and suicide, and epidemic levels of anxiety and confusion characterise the emerging generation?”

She added: “We must end the indoctrination of our children with destructive and narcissistic ideologies, instead protecting childhood, training children in the timeless virtues and teaching them how to love our country.”

John Mann, the Government’s antisemitism tsar, criticised Ms Cates’s use of the term “cultural Marxism”, saying it has its origins in a “conspiracy theory with antisemitism at its core”.

He said: “The use of the term is rooted in Goebbels’ cultural Bolshevism and is a conspiracy theory with antisemitism at its core.

“Its overlap with antisemitism today is seriously problematic and is part of the language being used to target Jewish people in very dangerous ways.

“No UK politician should be comfortable in using it and needs to understand where it comes from and why that is problematic.”

Ms Cates made her comments while giving one of the opening speeches at the National Conservatism Conference, in which she called for families to be encouraged to have more children.

The former biology teacher used her speech to argue that falling birth rates were “the one overarching threat to British conservatism and indeed the whole of Western society”.

The UK’s birth rate has fallen over the past decade from 1.9 children per woman in 2012 to 1.6 in 2021, although that was a slight rise compared with 2020.

A fertility rate of under 2.1 children per woman is considered to be below the “replacement rate” and means populations will shrink without immigration. According to the ONS, the UK last had a birth rate above 2 in 1973.

As well as economic barriers to having children – including expensive housing, mounting student debt and a lack of support for childbearing in the tax and benefits systems – she said society had ceased to value children and parenthood properly.

“You cannot be socially liberal and economically conservative. If you think that government and society should have nothing to say about the conditions that promote strong families, don’t be surprised if you end up with a high-tax, high-spend economy, with a nation of broken people dependent on the state.”

She also attacked efforts to encourage women back into work quickly after giving birth, saying it “undermined” motherhood, and said current childcare policies treated mothers as “GDP contributors” who should “outsource their child to the state”.

She added: “People do what others value and so, as conservatives, we must seek to restore the value of children in British society.

“For children are not an economic burden. They are not a threat to personal autonomy or a lifestyle choice. Children are a joy and a blessing, they are the symptom and the cause of a society that has hope.

“Our children are the reason that we seek to rebuild a nation whose future is prosperous, safe and free.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Fife dad Reece Rodger with partner Paula Airzee. Image: Paula Airzee.
Reece Rodger: Phone data gives new timeline on missing Fife dad’s disappearance on Perthshire…
2
Jacqueline Macfarlane contacted the council regarding the tree. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee woman in £4k battle to remove ‘council tree’
3
Steven Clinton's car was badly damaged after he hit a pothole.
BMW driver suing Fife Council over £2,500 pothole damage to car
3
4
Stephen Ramsay is led from court on a previous occasion.
Fife knifeman who killed unborn twins by stabbing pregnant girlfriend broke 999-year court order…
5
McArthur Manor manager Nicholas Lungley outside the 18th century property. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire couple’s six-year labour of love creating luxury country house
6
Dundee chiefs John Nelms and Gordon Strachan are searching for a new manager while Callum Davidson (right) remains favourite.
Dundee looking to end new manager search quickly
7
A man was seen carrying a weapon at Dundee housing estate.
VIDEO: Five police units at Dundee housing estate after man brandishes large kitchen knife
8
Retired Dundee registrar Graw Law, of Broughty Ferry, 66.
Grant Law: Wife’s tribute to Dundee city registrar after his death aged 66
9
The fire is ongoing. Image: D Archer,
Police urge residents to avoid area after fire at former Methil nightclub
10
Firefighters tackled the garage blaze. Image: Caroline Petrie/ Facebook.
Carnoustie garage ‘deliberately set on fire’ as owner says: ‘I am sickened’