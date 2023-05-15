Yousaf: I fundamentally reject claim Sturgeon failed to improve children’s lives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Yousaf: I fundamentally reject claim Sturgeon failed to improve children’s lives

By Press Association
Humza Yousaf rejected claims that Nicola Sturgeon had failed Scottish children (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Humza Yousaf rejected claims that Nicola Sturgeon had failed Scottish children (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Humza Yousaf has “fundamentally” rejected claims his predecessor failed to improve the lives of children.

And the First Minister said his Government’s defining mission is to reduce child poverty – amid concerns from Scotland’s outgoing Children and Young People’s Commissioner that “action isn’t following the words”.

Bruce Adamson took aim at the efforts of the previous administration – led by Nicola Sturgeon – to reduce the education-related attainment gap and alleviate child poverty.

The former first minister had said she wanted to be judged on education during her tenure.

Children and Young People’s Commissioner Bruce Adamson (Stuart Attwood/PA)

Now Mr Yousaf has jumped to the defence of Ms Sturgeon after Mr Adamson said she had “absolutely” failed on the task.

Speaking to the PA news agency during a visit to the NHS 24 contact centre in Dundee on Monday, Mr Yousaf said: “I have the greatest of respect for the outgoing children’s commissioner, but I fundamentally disagree with Bruce Adamson about what he said about my predecessor or indeed what he is saying on the Scottish Government.”

He said “game-changing” policies like the Scottish Child Payment, free bus travel for under-22s, and free school meals had been a defining legacy of Ms Sturgeon’s administration.

But looking to his own policies, he said: “I am the first to accept that more has to be done to reduce our child poverty rates in Scotland, which are too high.

“And that’s why I’ve made it a defining mission of the Government that I lead.”

Mr Adamson, speaking on BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show, said Mr Yousaf “may have made some big promises before becoming First Minister, but we’ve not seen anything on delivering those.”

He also raised concerns about the lack of movement on incorporating the UN’s Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) into Scots Law.

A Bill was unanimously passed by MSPs nearly two years ago but it was deemed by the UK Supreme Court to have overstepped the bounds of Holyrood and was struck down.

Now, Mr Yousaf has committed to putting “pace behind” working with the UK Government on reintroducing the Bill – but he stressed the importance of not raising the Bill again in Holyrood until ministers were sure it would not be blocked.

He said: “I think part of his concern, of course, was that we haven’t made enough or sufficient progress in relation to the incorporation of the UNCRC, I think that’s fair criticism.”

He added: “Now we have to work with the UK Government when it comes to the re-introduction of that Bill. What I don’t want to do is reintroduce a Bill and there’s another referral, for example, to the Supreme Court.

“We are working with the UK Government and I’m going to put some pace behind that to make sure we can reintroduce that Bill sooner rather than later.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Fife dad Reece Rodger with partner Paula Airzee. Image: Paula Airzee.
Reece Rodger: Phone data gives new timeline on missing Fife dad’s disappearance on Perthshire…
2
Jacqueline Macfarlane contacted the council regarding the tree. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee woman in £4k battle to remove ‘council tree’
3
Steven Clinton's car was badly damaged after he hit a pothole.
BMW driver suing Fife Council over £2,500 pothole damage to car
3
4
Stephen Ramsay is led from court on a previous occasion.
Fife knifeman who killed unborn twins by stabbing pregnant girlfriend broke 999-year court order…
5
McArthur Manor manager Nicholas Lungley outside the 18th century property. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire couple’s six-year labour of love creating luxury country house
6
Dundee chiefs John Nelms and Gordon Strachan are searching for a new manager while Callum Davidson (right) remains favourite.
Dundee looking to end new manager search quickly
7
A man was seen carrying a weapon at Dundee housing estate.
VIDEO: Five police units at Dundee housing estate after man brandishes large kitchen knife
8
Retired Dundee registrar Graw Law, of Broughty Ferry, 66.
Grant Law: Wife’s tribute to Dundee city registrar after his death aged 66
9
The fire is ongoing. Image: D Archer,
Police urge residents to avoid area after fire at former Methil nightclub
10
Firefighters tackled the garage blaze. Image: Caroline Petrie/ Facebook.
Carnoustie garage ‘deliberately set on fire’ as owner says: ‘I am sickened’