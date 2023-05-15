NHS in ‘endless hamster wheel’ due to PM’s focus on waiting lists – NHS leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

NHS in ‘endless hamster wheel’ due to PM’s focus on waiting lists – NHS leader

By Press Association
The PM’s target to ‘cut the waiting lists’ can lead to the NHS being in an ‘endless hamster wheel’ with all focus on hospital care, an NHS leader has said (Jeff Moore/PA)
The PM’s target to ‘cut the waiting lists’ can lead to the NHS being in an ‘endless hamster wheel’ with all focus on hospital care, an NHS leader has said (Jeff Moore/PA)

The Prime Minister’s focus on cutting waiting lists means the NHS is in an “endless hamster wheel” with the main focus on hospital care instead of preventing ill health in the first place, an NHS leader has suggested.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, which represents NHS trusts, said more investment needs to be put into GP surgeries, public health and community-based services

One of Rishi Sunak’s key commitments is to “cut NHS waiting lists”, but Mr Taylor said that this means the focus is on the “end of the process”.

Speaking ahead of the annual Edwin Stevens Lecture at the Royal Society of Medicine, which Mr Taylor was due to give later on Monday, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “When money is short there’s a sense of crisis and this leads to a short-termism where the department, the centre of government, is continuously firing out targets.

“It also leads to a kind of focus on particular issues.

“So the Prime Minister’s ‘objective health’ isn’t to improve health outcomes or tackle health inequalities or improve prevention, it’s to cut waiting lists.

“Now waiting lists are extremely important but if you only focus on what happens in hospitals at the end of the process, and you’re kind of caught on an endless hamster wheel because what you’re not addressing is investment upstream in prevention and in primary care.”

He added: “We need a health policy, we don’t have a health policy at the moment. We have NHS policy even though actually what the health service does only contributes about 10% to 15% of our health outcomes – the rest is determined by a range of other factors, particularly including what are called the social determinants of health.”

He will later say in his speech that the NHS struggles to find time, money and commitment to innovate because it “lurches from crisis to crisis”.

He will also set out an “urgent demand for investment – not just the amount, but also where we invest”.

Mr Taylor will add: “In a service that lurches from crisis to crisis finding the time, money and commitment to innovate is hard.

“The investment case for intervention requires evidence that it can reduce costs but when demand exceeds capacity it is difficult to show that preventative interventions are having an effect.

“It is like trying to use a spoon to bail out an overflowing bath while the taps are still running.”

He will also call for a new “social contract” to mark the NHS’s 75th anniversary.

“(There is a) need to reset relationships between the public and our own health; between the centre and the NHS; and between all organisations involved in health and care,” he is expected to say.

“The NHS’s relationship with patients and the public has become mission critical,” he will say.

“Our health choices have implications not just for us but for everyone else.

“Compelling people to monitor their health, to follow health advice or adhere to treatment programmes would be counter-productive and unworkable. But social norms and expectations make a difference.

“Look at drink driving, smoking, and attitudes to sexuality – all areas where law has played a role, but the main driver has been a shift in the public sense of what is right; right for ourselves and right for each other.”

He said that any conversation about empowering people to take control of their health should be about “shared responsibility, not blame”.

“The NHS needs the support of people just as much as the people need the support of the NHS,” he will conclude.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Fife dad Reece Rodger with partner Paula Airzee. Image: Paula Airzee.
Reece Rodger: Phone data gives new timeline on missing Fife dad’s disappearance on Perthshire…
2
Jacqueline Macfarlane contacted the council regarding the tree. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee woman in £4k battle to remove ‘council tree’
3
Steven Clinton's car was badly damaged after he hit a pothole.
BMW driver suing Fife Council over £2,500 pothole damage to car
3
4
Stephen Ramsay is led from court on a previous occasion.
Fife knifeman who killed unborn twins by stabbing pregnant girlfriend broke 999-year court order…
5
McArthur Manor manager Nicholas Lungley outside the 18th century property. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire couple’s six-year labour of love creating luxury country house
6
Dundee chiefs John Nelms and Gordon Strachan are searching for a new manager while Callum Davidson (right) remains favourite.
Dundee looking to end new manager search quickly
7
A man was seen carrying a weapon at Dundee housing estate.
VIDEO: Five police units at Dundee housing estate after man brandishes large kitchen knife
8
Retired Dundee registrar Graw Law, of Broughty Ferry, 66.
Grant Law: Wife’s tribute to Dundee city registrar after his death aged 66
9
The fire is ongoing. Image: D Archer,
Police urge residents to avoid area after fire at former Methil nightclub
10
Firefighters tackled the garage blaze. Image: Caroline Petrie/ Facebook.
Carnoustie garage ‘deliberately set on fire’ as owner says: ‘I am sickened’