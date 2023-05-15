Sunak promises UK will play ‘big part’ in training Ukraine’s pilots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak promises UK will play ‘big part’ in training Ukraine’s pilots

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Chequers (Carl Court/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Chequers (Carl Court/PA)

The UK has no plans to supply jets to Ukraine but a new flying school will help train Kyiv’s pilots and the Government pledged to work with allies on securing the planes Volodymyr Zelensky needs.

In an announcement made as Mr Zelensky met Rishi Sunak for talks at Chequers, the Government said an “elementary flying phase” for groups of Ukrainian pilots would begin this summer.

The move will adapt the programme used by UK pilots to provide Ukrainian counterparts with skills they can apply to different kinds of aircraft.

Ukraine has opted to seek the F-16 jets used by many Nato members – but not the UK – as it shifts away from Soviet-era planes towards Western military equipment.

When Mr Zelensky visited the UK in February he was pleading with Western nations for jets – presenting Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle with a pilot’s helmet as he called for “wings for freedom”.

At the time, the UK was under pressure from supporters of Mr Zelensky – including former prime minister Boris Johnson – to hand over British Typhoon jets.

But Government officials questioned how suitable the aircraft would be, given the length of training required to fly it and the logistical support needed on the ground.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visit to UK
Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle (left), holds the helmet of one of the most successful Ukrainian pilots, inscribed with the words “We have freedom, give us wings to protect it”, which was presented to him by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

And with Kyiv calling for F-16s, Downing Street indicated there was now little prospect of British jets being supplied.

But Mr Sunak said the prospect of training Ukrainian pilots with Nato tactics was “an important part of the long-term relationship between our countries”.

The Prime Minister said the UK would be “training Ukrainian citizens to be absolutely combat-ready aircraft pilots” with knowledge of Nato tactics.

“It is not a straightforward thing – as Volodymyr and I have been discussing – to build up that fighter combat aircraft capability,” Mr Sunak said.

“It’s not just the provision of planes, it’s also the training of pilots and all the logistics that go alongside that and the UK can play a big part in that.

“One thing we will be doing, starting actually relatively soon, is training of Ukrainian pilots and that’s something we’ve discussed today and we’re ready to implement those plans in relatively short order.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The Ukrainian government has made the decision to train their pilots on F-16 jets, that’s a decision for them.

“Obviously, I believe, they are in discussions with other countries who use those jets and we are working with those countries.”

