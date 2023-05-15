Damage to UK image caused by Covid support fraud ‘a blip’ – civil servant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Damage to UK image caused by Covid support fraud ‘a blip’ – civil servant

By Press Association
(Victoria Jones/PA)
(Victoria Jones/PA)

The reputational damage done to the UK by the high level of fraud involving Covid-19 support schemes was a “blip”, a senior civil servant has told MPs.

A recent report by the National Audit Office (NAO) said the latest Transparency International survey of perceptions of corruption showed the UK had fallen from eighth out of 180 countries in 2017 to 18th in 2022.

Cabinet Office permanent secretary Alex Chisholm told the Public Accounts Committee he expects the UK’s reputation to improve due to steps taken by the Government to improve how Whitehall departments and national bodies handle fraud.

He said “it is right that the Government considers international ratings”, but stressed the findings were based on “people’s perception” rather than findings.

Mr Chisolm added: “I think that probably will have been affected by some of the noisy reporting over the time of Covid about some of the expenditures.

“The press obviously would report, for example, claims made which have gone to court in most cases and haven’t been held up in court but will certainly have created an atmosphere where people will be asking questions about that, at the very least.

Lord Agnew resignation
Lord Agnew (PA)

“I would hope and expect that our rating will recover from that blip.”

Lord Agnew, the Treasury minister responsible for departmental efficiency, resigned in January 2022 over the Government’s handling of fraudulent Covid business loans.

Asked whether there had been “dramatic” changes to processes since Lord Agnew’s resignation, Treasury permanent secretary James Bowler said: “Not necessarily triggered by that but we are investing £1 billion in counter-fraud.

“We require impact assessments on all major Government spending. We have the Public Sector Fraud Authority (PSFA) that we have set up. So I think ‘dramatic’ would be a good word to describe the change since then.”

The NAO report warned that “historical experience shows that it takes a long time to rebuild trust when it is diminished”.

It added that the impact of fraud and corruption “affects perceptions and levels of trust in government, markets, public services and country”.

The PSFA, set up by the Government in response to concerns about the level of fraud involving public money during the pandemic, estimated there was between £33.2 billion and £58.8 billion of fraud and error across Government spending in 2020-21.

Details provided in annual reports of Government departments and arms-length bodies show an estimated £21 billion was specifically lost to fraud in 2020-21 and 2021-22, compared with £5.5 billion in the two years before the pandemic.

Of the £21 billion lost to fraud, £7.3 billion related to temporary Covid-19 schemes and was in addition to an estimated £10 billion a year lost to tax evasion and other tax crimes.

The NAO said these figures are likely to be underestimates due to limits to the way fraud and corruption are recorded.

The report also said Government departments detected fraud totalling £243 million in 2020/21 and recovered £29 million.

Challenged on why detection levels were low compared with the overall estimated cost of fraud, PSFA chief executive Mark Cheeseman said performance was improving.

He said: “Those figures are generally rising. You’re quite right, there is a gap there between the estimate… and the detected levels. That is something we need to look into and do more to understand that gap and the nature of it.”

