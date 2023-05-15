Charlie Webster ‘in tears’ amid campaign to increase support for abuse victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charlie Webster ‘in tears’ amid campaign to increase support for abuse victims

By Press Association
Charlie Webster (PA)
Charlie Webster (PA)

TV presenter Charlie Webster said she was left in tears after the story of her childhood friend who suffered sexual abuse and ultimately took her own life was raised in Parliament following a campaign to improve support for victims.

Ms Webster has written an open letter – signed by Rape Crisis, Women’s Aid, Refuge and Save the Children UK and others – calling on the Government to provide “sufficient” multi-year funding for specialist support services in the Victims and Prisoners Bill.

In the letter, Ms Webster described how her friend Katie helped to convict their abusive running coach, only to take her own life many years later.

Her story was raised by Labour MP Jess Phillips in the House of Commons as MPs debate the Bill’s second reading.

The MP for Birmingham, Yardley, who is a shadow Home Office minister but was speaking from the back benches, noted rhetoric on providing support to victims of abuse, but hit out at a lack of specialist support services.

“Let’s just get some counsellors for people to go to, that might be an idea… I think that many of us will have seen the letter today from Charlie Webster, who is a friend of many of us in this chamber, and the story of her friend Katie, who took her life following not being able to overcome the trauma of her situation, is the actual reality on the ground for the vast,” she said, before cutting off to take an intervention.

When Ms Webster was 19, their coach was convicted and sent to prison for 10 years. In 2021, she documented her experience alongside victims including Katie in a documentary for the BBC called Nowhere To Run: Abused By Our Coach.

Earlier this year, Ms Webster revealed Katie had died by suicide.

Ms Webster, in her letter to the Government, said: “If you truly want to put victims and survivors at the heart of the bill then I strongly call on you to ensure that sufficient multi-year funding is allocated to make sure that victims can get access to specialist support when then need it, particularly specialist counselling and emotional support that help survivors to work through trauma and rebuild their lives after sexual abuse.”

The broadcaster also said on Twitter: “Although I welcome the efforts currently being made, and the creation of the Victim’s Bill, it’s irresponsible to create a bill that says it has victims at its heart but doesn’t provide sufficient commitment to specialist support for them.”

After Ms Phillips spoke, Ms Webster wrote on Twitter: “In tears. Thank you @jessphillips for speaking about Katie in Parliament.

“I so desperately wanted Katie and her pain be heard after all these years. I’m heartbroken for her and her family that we can’t bring her back, and help her. But we can save others.”

Conservative MP Kate Kniveton also urged ministers to invest more in support services for domestic abuse victims.

The Burton MP told the Commons: “We need to ensure the available support is what victims want and need. So much of this is crisis-related, and of course getting people into safety is hugely important, but what about after that?”

She cited research by Women’s Aid which claimed investing a minimum of £427 million a year to fund specialist domestic abuse services across England “could save the public purse as much as £23 billion a year”.

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk had earlier told the Commons: “The Bill will provide better support for victims.

“It will help to ensure that support services – those critical services – are targeted where they are most needed by introducing a new joint statutory duty on police and crime commissioners, integrated care boards and local authorities to co-operate, to work together when commissioning support services for victims of domestic and sexual abuse and other serious violent crimes.”

