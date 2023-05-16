Ventilation issues at new buildings raised with NHS board in 2020 – reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Ventilation issues at new buildings raised with NHS board in 2020 – reports

By Press Association
The facilities have faced delays (NHS Grampian/PA)
The facilities have faced delays (NHS Grampian/PA)

NHS Grampian was made aware of ventilation issues which contributed to further delays at two new hospital buildings three years ago, according to reports.

The Baird Family Hospital – which would provide maternity and breast screening services – and the cancer-treating Anchor Centre were due to be open in 2020, but have faced delays and budget overspends of almost £100 million.

Last month, delays attributed in part to the ventilation system at the new buildings – which will be built on the grounds of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary – were announced.

But a key stage assurance review (KSAR) by NHS officials, released to the BBC under freedom of information legislation, “identified multiple concerns in relation to the development of the ventilation strategy that, from the evidence presented, do not appear to have been addressed”.

According to the BBC, the health board’s infection prevention and control (IPC) teams had been tied up by the pandemic and unable to support the building of the facilities, but the board has said such teams are now heavily involved in the construction.

Some of the issues, the board claimed, were due to changes in national guidance stemming from ventilation issues at hospitals in Edinburgh and Glasgow – which are being probed by a public inquiry.

A spokesman for NHS Grampian said: “We welcome the robust scrutiny that NHS Assure brings to major infrastructure projects like The Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre.

“We are actively working with them to improve the areas highlighted in the KSAR report, a high proportion of which relate to governance.

“Many of the points raised are due to changes in guidance and process, that came following issues with the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow and the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh.

“In the majority of cases, our teams were already aware of and actively working to address the issues and opportunities raised, prior to the publication of the KSAR.

“Our IPC team is now embedded within the project board delivering these complex clinical buildings, so that when the Anchor Centre and Baird Family Hospital open their doors, they will provide the best possible levels of care for patients.

The Anchor Centre is reportedly due to open in October, with the Baird Family Hospital to open in September of next year.

North East MSP Liam Kerr said there were still “major questions” surrounding the project, adding that the level of secrecy was “intolerable”.

“Ministers should instruct a review to be published, similar to other troubled hospital projects including the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks