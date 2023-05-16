Rise in A&E waiting times as more than a third wait more than four hours

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A&E waiting times have risen in the most recent week, with the number of people waiting more than four hours increasing to more than one third.

According to figures released from Public Health Scotland (PHS) on Tuesday, 65.8% of attendances at A&E in the week up to May 7 were seen and subsequently discharged, transferred or admitted within four hours.

The figure dropped from 69.7% the previous week.

The Scottish Government aims to ensure 95% of attendances are seen within four hours, a target that has not been met since the early months of the pandemic.

In the same week, 2,534 people waited longer than eight hours, while 806 waited more than 12.

Scottish Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said A&E in Scotland was “in a permanent state of crisis”.

He added: “It should never have become the norm that over a third of patients wait over four hours to be seen, but that is the tragic reality of Humza Yousaf’s legacy for our NHS – as these worsening figures show.

“His flimsy NHS Recovery plan completely failed to remobilise frontline services and it is suffering patients and my dedicated colleagues on the frontline who are paying the price for his disastrous tenure in charge of the health service.

Dr Sandesh Gulhane said the NHS in Scotland was in a permanent state of crisis (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“After failing upwards to become First Minister, he has left an incredible mess behind for Michael Matheson to clear up.

“It is utterly shocking that hundreds of patients are still waiting over half a day to be seen in A&E despite us being well into the spring period.”

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton told the government it should “wake up to the reality of the crisis” in A&E.

“For all the talk and plans from ministers, the situation has barely shifted in months,” he added.

“We need to see urgent action from Michael Matheson to resolve the crisis in our A&E departments.”