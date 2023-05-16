Clarkson’s Farm star among food leaders at Downing Street Farm to Fork summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Clarkson’s Farm star among food leaders at Downing Street Farm to Fork summit

By Press Association
Farming contractor Kaleb Cooper, from Clarkson’s Farm, outside 10 Downing Street, London, where supermarket chiefs and trade bodies are attending the UK Farm to Fork Summit (Victoria Jones/PA)
Farming contractor Kaleb Cooper, from Clarkson’s Farm, outside 10 Downing Street, London, where supermarket chiefs and trade bodies are attending the UK Farm to Fork Summit (Victoria Jones/PA)

Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper is among food leaders who have arrived at Downing Street for a summit aimed at securing the UK’s supermarket supply chains.

Cooper, a farming contractor who advises Jeremy Clarkson in the popular Amazon Prime series Clarkson’s Farm, arrived at the Farm to Fork summit on Tuesday with supermarket chiefs and leaders of retail, trade and production organisations.

It follows an announcement that farmers are to be given greater protections in future trade deals as part of a package of measures unveiled ahead of the summit.

Downing Street said the Government’s initiatives, as well as putting greater emphasis on farmers’ interests during international trade negotiations, include reviewing supply chains to ensure producers are getting a fair deal and making it easier to turn properties on their land into farm shops.

Clarkson recently used a column he writes for the Sunday Times to reveal his “last roll of the dice” as he faces financial worries over the future of his Diddly Squat Farm, a 1,000-acre operation in the Cotswolds.

The presenter wrote: “On top of the physical issues, which will only get worse, there are financial problems too. And they’re going to get worse as well.

“Because the grants and subsidies that I used to get from the EU, to recompense me for selling food at a loss, are dwindling until, in three years’ time, they will dry up completely. These, then, are troubling times, because what am I to do?

“Farming hurts my back and my knees, and if I attempt to use my land to grow food, I’ll lose money. It has been causing me some sleepless nights, that’s for sure.”

Asked about Cooper’s attendance at the summit, the Prime Minister’s spokesman told journalists: “I think he was in – and obviously that programme has been important in raising some of the issues that farmers face.

“And I think some of the policies set out today will support the farming sector.”

National Farmers’ Union Conference
Environment Secretary Therese Coffey (Jacob King/PA)

Environment Secretary Therese Coffey said the Government’s newly announced measures, which include a £30 million investment in new technologies, were about putting “more British produce on supermarket shelves and plates”.

The pledge on trade talks comes after former environment secretary George Eustice, who comes from a Cornish farming family, criticised the fresh trading terms with Australia, which he said “gave away far too much for far too little in return”.

No 10 said a new framework for trade negotiations would commit to protect the UK’s high food and welfare standards and prioritise new export opportunities.

The sector has also been handed notice that 45,000 visas will be available again to the horticulture sector next year to help with the picking season, matching this year’s allocation.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “I will always back British farmers, and I pay tribute to their hard work and dedication all year round which keeps shelves stocked and food on our tables.

“Supporting our farmers and food producers must, and always will be, at the heart of our plans to grow the economy and build a more prosperous country.

“That’s why I’m proud to host this summit, and working together, I’m determined to build resilience, strengthen our food security and champion the best of British at home and overseas.”

Ms Coffey said: “Food production is the primary purpose of farming, and our world-leading farmers and food producers work tirelessly, day in day out, to keep the nation fed, despite global challenges including the illegal invasion of Ukraine.

“I am delighted that today we have embarked on our next step to back British farmers and ensure a thriving food and drink sector which will see more British produce on supermarket shelves and plates both in the UK and across the globe.

“I look forward to working together, right across the food supply chain, to boost growth, innovation and sustainability.”

Bird flu
There will be a review into the egg supply chain (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Representatives from the food supply chain are set to come together at No 10 for a summit with the aim of identifying ways to boost growth, drive innovation and improve sustainability.

In moves designed to ensure farmers can get a fair price for their produce, ministers announced reviews into the horticulture and egg supply chains.

It follows shortages of eggs and fresh produce on supermarket shelves in recent months as weather, Brexit and the conflict in Ukraine all had an impact on domestic farmers and suppliers.

Plans to merge the Grocery Code Adjudicator with the Competition and Markets Authority have been abandoned, with Downing Street saying it recognised the “importance” the adjudicator plays in “ensuring our food supply chains function as they should”.

Separately, the UK Government is pledging more money to help boost Britain’s food sales on the world market, including funding for more global trade shows and the promotion of seafood exports.

Ministers also hope to unlock the benefits of innovative technologies to strengthen the country’s food security with a commitment to invest £30 million to advance the use of precision-breeding technologies.

No 10 said it would build on the £8 million already invested over the last five years and the passing of the Genetic Technology (Precision Breeding) Act earlier this year.

Other measures include plans to cut red tape holding farmers back from delivering projects on their land to diversify their incomes, such as repurposing farm buildings to use as shops.

Food and Drink Federation chief executive Karen Betts said the summit risks “being a missed opportunity” to address inflation which is impacting the cost of food and drink.

She said: “Alongside farming issues, we believe the summit must address costly and heavy-handed regulation, post-Brexit labelling requirements, skills shortages and the complexity of border checks, all of which are pushing up costs when food price inflation is at a record high.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks