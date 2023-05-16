Scotland is zero-hours contract hotspot of UK, ONS figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Scotland is zero-hours contract hotspot of UK, ONS figures show

By Press Association
105,000 Scottish workers are on zero-hour contracts, according to the Office for National Statistics. (Joe Giddens/PA)
105,000 Scottish workers are on zero-hour contracts, according to the Office for National Statistics. (Joe Giddens/PA)

Scotland is the zero-hours contracts capital of the UK, as research from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed a record high rate.

Figures from between January and March this year showed 105,000 Scottish workers – 3.9% of the workforce – have no set working hours.

That is compared to 94,000, or 3.4%, in October to December 2022.

Scotland also has a higher rate than the UK average of 3.4% and tops England’s 3.5%, 2.8% in Wales and 1.3% in Northern Ireland.

Zero-hours contracts, also known as casual contracts, means workers are often unaware of their working hours or their pay each week.

Industries like hospitality and health and social care are particularly reliant on the casual contracts, according to the ONS, while data also shows 25.9% of full-time students are also on zero hours.

Roz Foyer, general secretary of the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) said the “grim” statistics should encourage the UK Government to devolve employment law to Holyrood to crack down on the contracts’ use.

It comes as Scotland’s unemployment rates for January to March this year increased slightly to 3.1%, compared to the record 3% recorded between December and February.

Ms Foyer said: “This release from the ONS makes for grim reading as Scotland is crowned the worst nation in the UK for the use of zero-hours contracts.

“Reaching record levels of 105,000, employers are using these contracts to deny workers basic workplace rights, exerting control and power on workers’ terms and conditions.

“It’s an incredibly damning indictment of the UK Government and their chronic handling of the economy that so many must turn to zero hours to make ends meet.”

She added: “Now more than ever, Scotland needs the devolution of employment law to outlaw, once and for all, the use of zero-hours contracts, giving workers security, certainly and workplace rights from day one of their employment.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Zero Hours Justice campaign group said the contracts were a “stain on our economy”, adding: “UK and Scottish ministers must take action to end the use of these exploitative contracts that are causing misery for over 100,000 Scottish workers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks