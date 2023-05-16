MP calls for overhaul of military justice to fight sexism in armed forces

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Changes are needed in the military justice system to combat cases of sexism and misogyny in the armed forces, an SNP MP has said.

Owen Thompson said cases of rape and serious sexual assault may need to be removed from the courts martial system.

A recent report from the armed forces’ service complaints ombudsman, Mariette Hughes, noted that women are over-represented in the complaints system.

Female personnel make up 12% of the armed forces but were more than twice as likely to put in a service complaint.

Owen Thompson said the system needed to change

The Midlothian MP, who is the SNP’s veterans spokesman, said: “This is a shocking state of affairs that has been left to fester for far too long.

“The armed forces go above and beyond the call for us yet women who serve are being particularly let down.

“There is the need for a military #MeToo movement to combat sexism and misogyny and get rid of any vestiges of the old boys’ club mentality.”

The Ombudsman’s report also found that complaints are not being dealt with in an “efficient, effective or fair” manner, the seventh year in a row that such a conclusion has been reached.

Mr Thompson added: “Scotland has a proud military history and we need to honour that by looking after our serving and retired personnel.

“The fact that women are still be let down as they serve in the military is an absolute disgrace.

“Perhaps now is the time for serious sexual assault and rape cases, for example, to be taken out of the military justice system and tried in civilian courts instead.

“It has been shown in the past that convictions for rape in the military are four to six times lower than in civilian courts.”

The Ministry of Defence said it is committed to supporting victims and stamping out sexual assault.

It said female representation is now required on all court martial boards including those related to sexual offending.

A spokesman said: “We want personnel to have the confidence to report offences.

“Building that confidence in service justice is the reason we launched the independent Serious Crime Unit – empowered to investigate crimes anywhere in the world – and have made sure that complaints of bullying, harassment or discrimination are dealt with outside of the chain of command.

“These measures sit alongside a comprehensive improvement package, including a new victim and witness care unit and policy reforms such as our new zero-tolerance approach to unacceptable sexual behaviour -which will ensure that anyone convicted of a sexual offence will be dismissed from service.”