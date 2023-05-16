CBI appoints new executive to revamp culture after sexual abuse claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
CBI appoints new executive to revamp culture after sexual abuse claims

By Press Association
The Confederation of British Industry, the lobbying group dealing with accusations of sexual misconduct, has hired a new executive to crack down on its toxic culture (PA)
The Confederation of British Industry, the lobbying group dealing with accusations of sexual misconduct, has hired a new executive to crack down on its toxic culture.

Chief people officer Elizabeth Wallace has been hired to implement a series of reforms at the under-pressure trade body.

It comes after the CBI fired its director general and other members of staff over alleged wrongdoing.

More than a dozen women who worked for the CBI have alleged to The Guardian newspaper they were sexually harassed by colleagues.

Two say they were raped.

It has sparked a major crisis for the CBI, which has suspended most of its operations and promised to come back to members with a plan for the future in June.

The board also tasked lawyers at Fox Williams to investigate its internal culture, flag any issues and make recommendations for how it can improve.

Ms Wallace faces the task of implementing the lawyers’ 35 recommendations, one of which was the creation of her position.

She will sit on the CBI’s executive committee and report directly to the board about the CBI’s workplace conduct and culture.

“Her role will be integral in reforming our people strategy – defining our shared values as we collectively recover from the challenges of recent weeks,” said new CBI director general Rain Newton-Smith.

“With over two decades’ worth of experience, I’m confident that her guidance will accelerate our efforts to effect meaningful change across the CBI.”

Ms Wallace said: “I am delighted to have the trust of the director general Rain Newton-Smith and the board to lead the way on cultural transformation here at the CBI.

“Making sure the newly created chief people officer role becomes a permanent part of the CBI’s DNA will be front of mind as I work with people across the organisation to strengthen our employee experience offering.”

Ms Wallace formerly worked for private equity firm Hg and investment company BlackRock.

