CBI appoints new executive to revamp culture after sexual abuse claims

The Confederation of British Industry, the lobbying group dealing with accusations of sexual misconduct, has hired a new executive to crack down on its toxic culture.

Chief people officer Elizabeth Wallace has been hired to implement a series of reforms at the under-pressure trade body.

It comes after the CBI fired its director general and other members of staff over alleged wrongdoing.

More than a dozen women who worked for the CBI have alleged to The Guardian newspaper they were sexually harassed by colleagues.

Two say they were raped.

It has sparked a major crisis for the CBI, which has suspended most of its operations and promised to come back to members with a plan for the future in June.

The board also tasked lawyers at Fox Williams to investigate its internal culture, flag any issues and make recommendations for how it can improve.

Ms Wallace faces the task of implementing the lawyers’ 35 recommendations, one of which was the creation of her position.

She will sit on the CBI’s executive committee and report directly to the board about the CBI’s workplace conduct and culture.

“Her role will be integral in reforming our people strategy – defining our shared values as we collectively recover from the challenges of recent weeks,” said new CBI director general Rain Newton-Smith.

“With over two decades’ worth of experience, I’m confident that her guidance will accelerate our efforts to effect meaningful change across the CBI.”

Ms Wallace said: “I am delighted to have the trust of the director general Rain Newton-Smith and the board to lead the way on cultural transformation here at the CBI.

“Making sure the newly created chief people officer role becomes a permanent part of the CBI’s DNA will be front of mind as I work with people across the organisation to strengthen our employee experience offering.”

Ms Wallace formerly worked for private equity firm Hg and investment company BlackRock.