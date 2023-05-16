Judge-led inquiry into Crown Office needed over warrant in SNP probe – MacAskill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Judge-led inquiry into Crown Office needed over warrant in SNP probe – MacAskill

By Press Association
Police searched the house on April 5 (Robert Perry/PA)
Police searched the house on April 5 (Robert Perry/PA)

A judge-led inquiry should examine the Crown Office’s role in the granting of a warrant to search Nicola Sturgeon’s house and SNP HQ, Alba MP Kenny MacAskill has said.

It comes after the Scottish Sun reported that police requested the search warrant on March 20, but it was only green-lit and sent to a sheriff a fortnight later.

This meant the search took place on April 5, after the conclusion of the SNP leadership race.

The execution of the warrant – which was connected to the ongoing investigation into the SNP’s finances – led to police searching Ms Sturgeon’s home as well as the party’s offices in Edinburgh.

On Tuesday, the BBC reported that sources close to the inquiry had denied there has been any undue delay.

Mr MacAskill, who was Justice Secretary under Alex Salmond’s government, said the public needed to be reassured that there had been no undue political influence on the process.

Edinburgh International Book Festival
Kenny MacAskill said the issue was of the ‘utmost gravity’ (David Cheskin/PA)

He said: “These are matters of the utmost gravity and seriousness with huge implications for the functioning of our legal system and our democracy.

“As Justice Secretary I was involved in changes to expedite the warrant process.

“Delays then were due to bureaucracy and IT systems. I never envisaged that police investigations might be delayed by what appears to be political considerations.

“That is why I am today calling for a judge-led inquiry into the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service in order to restore trust and confidence in this vital institution.”

He said this would “reassure the public that the decisions taken by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service have not been influenced by political considerations”.

The Police Scotland investigation led to the arrest of Peter Murrell, Nicola Sturgeon’s husband and the former SNP chief executive, on April 5. He was later released without charge pending further inquiries.

A spokesperson for the Crown Office said: “In all matters, Scotland’s prosecutors act independently of political pressure or interference.

“It is standard that any case regarding politicians is dealt with by prosecutors without the involvement of the Lord Advocate or Solicitor General.

“COPFS understand the interest in this case but to protect the fair administration of justice we urge restraint in public comment.”

