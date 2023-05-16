‘Not for EU’ food labelling to be phased in from autumn, says Cleverly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

‘Not for EU’ food labelling to be phased in from autumn, says Cleverly

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the planned introduction of ‘Not for EU’ labelling on food across the UK would be phased in (Julien Behal/PA)
“Not for EU” labelling on British food products sold across the UK will be phased in gradually from this autumn, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said.

Mr Cleverly told peers that during negotiations with retailers ahead of the signing of the Windsor Framework, UK-wide labelling was identified as the preferred option.

The labelling requirement is part of the Government’s deal with the EU to reduce checks on British products entering Northern Ireland.

The Foreign Secretary gave evidence to the House of Lords Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland Sub-Committee on the Windsor Framework, signed earlier this year to resolve trading difficulties between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, caused by the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol.

Baroness Ritchie asked the Foreign Secretary to update the committee on plans for UK-wide food labelling (Paul Faith/PA)

Baroness Ritchie asked Mr Cleverly to update the committee on the requirement for “Not for EU” food labelling.

She said retail representatives had raised concern about a lack of details ahead of an October 1 deadline.

Mr Cleverly said during consultation with retailers, the “centre of gravity of the voices that we had was that UK-wide labelling was the preferred option”.

He added: “The practical point was that retailers were saying they would prefer a UK-wide regime, philosophically Northern Ireland is part of the UK so it seems logical that something we are asking Northern Ireland to do, we should ask the UK to do.

“I am very comfortable with having a UK-wide regime.”

G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in Japan
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said a food labelling scheme would be phased in over a couple of years (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Cleverly said that while autumn was the starting point for the plan, it would be phased in over a couple of years.

He added: “We have been talking about this for quite some time, including in the Command Paper in 2021, so this shouldn’t really be a surprise to the retail sector.

“Of course they will want to have details about size and prominence and I will get details about exactly how and when.

“It is not just a sudden start, we have been talking about this for a couple of years and it won’t be fully implemented for another couple of years.

“I am not a retailer, I don’t want to imply simplicity when there might be complexity, but this is something we discussed extensively with the retail sector, including those who said that labelling would be a good way of ensuring their products would be available in GB, not just in Northern Ireland.”

DUP peer Lord Dodds said that traders had also expressed concerns about new green and red lane arrangements to deal with the flow of goods from Britain into Northern Ireland.

He added: “We had evidence from a manufacturer a couple of weeks ago who said basically that most manufacturers would put everything through the red lane just for clarity.

“We have heard evidence that the green lane is effectively a retail lane for goods that can be guaranteed to stay in Northern Ireland.

“How does that square with the Prime Minister’s statement that any sense of an Irish Sea border has been removed?”

Mr Cleverly said he believed the commitment by the Prime Minister had largely been brought to reality.

He said he was willing to look at specific examples where concerns remained.

The Foreign Secretary added: “Northern Ireland’s relationship both with its proximity to the single market and its part of the United Kingdom means that complete perfection in all instances is not something that is ultimately deliverable.

“But I think we have in very large part made good on that promise to eradicate that sea border in Northern Ireland.”

