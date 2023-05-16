Former MI6 boss warns Britain has ‘lost its way’ without Cold War threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former MI6 boss warns Britain has 'lost its way' without Cold War threat

By Press Association
Sir Richard Dearlove, former head of MI6, said only revolution could bring change in Russia (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Britain has lost self-confidence without the “essential threat” of the Cold War, a former head of MI6 has said.

Sir Richard Dearlove said Britain no longer had the “cohesion and motivation” that drove the former spy when he joined the service in 1966.

He told the National Conservatism conference in Westminster: “It never occurred to me that I was not on the side of the angels.”

Sir Richard, who led MI6 between 1999 and 2004, said: “Looking back, we were self-confident without any hint of complacency. We took for granted the fundamental moral difference between the values we espoused and the totalitarian nature of Soviet Russia and Maoist China.”

Comparing his experience to the modern world, he said: “It seems to me we have since lost our way.

“Without the essential threat to our way of life that was a constant feature of the Cold War, we have lost cohesion and motivation, and especially our self-confidence.

“Minority views amplified by social media have been allowed disproportionate political and social space so that the mainline political and social debate has become seriously distorted by fringe movements.”

Sir Richard appeared at the right-wing National Conservatism conference as part of a panel on “national realism and foreign policy”, alongside other speakers who claimed “woke” movements had undermined security.

Michael Anton, a former US national security official under Donald Trump, claimed the American armed forces were struggling with recruitment because too many Americans had been taught that “their country is evil and they should hate it”.

Discussing “active measures” – disinformation and subversion efforts usually associated with Communist nations – Sir Richard warned: “Active measures work best in a fertile social and political environment where naivety about Russian and Chinese intentions is rife, where doubt about our own values system and its foundations has irrational strength.

“I’m worried when I witness eminent members of our own elite doing the work of our foremost enemies for them.

“Whether it is advocating for Huawei, refusing to publish any serious scientific study that questions the Chinese narrative on the origins of the Sars-Cov 2 virus, or promoting a settlement in the war between Russia and Ukraine that ignores the peace conditions laid down by President Zelensky.”

Sir Richard also argued that only a revolution could end the threat from Russia, saying: “The sheer brutality of Putin’s regime leads me towards the conclusion that Russia’s political DNA is so corrupted that only another revolutionary change might rebalance it.”

