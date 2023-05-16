European leaders must ‘stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes’, Sunak says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
European leaders must ‘stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes’, Sunak says

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Chequers (Carl Court/PA)
Rishi Sunak has called on European leaders to “stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes” as it fights against Russia’s invasion.

The Prime Minister told the Council of Europe summit that “the UK may have left the EU, but we have not left Europe” and Russia must be held “accountable for the horrendous war crimes that have been committed”.

The comments come a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met Mr Sunak at Chequers and Downing Street announced that the UK is set to provide war-torn Ukraine with air defence missiles and attack drones.

Mr Sunak told the summit in Reykjavik, Iceland: “Friends, the UK may have left the EU, but we have not left Europe.

Council of Europe summit – Iceland
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during the opening of the Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik, Iceland (Alastair Grant/PA)

“We remain a proud European nation.

“And we must work together to defend the values we all hold so dear.

“The Council of Europe, with its huge reach, has such a vital role to play.

“And we need to think about how this council should react to the realities of today.

“We showed great purpose in expelling Russia last year – acting decisively together within days of the invasion.

“Let’s bring that dynamism to the issues before us now. And let’s send a message from this hall, loud and clear, that we will stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes.

“We will hold Russia accountable for the horrendous war crimes that have been committed.”

He condemned Russia’s action as a “threat to democracy and the rule of law on our continent”, adding that with this act of aggression on European soil, and China growing in assertiveness, “the world is becoming more contested and more volatile”.

Council of Europe summit – Iceland
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greets the Netherlands’ Prime Minister Mark Rutte (Alastair Grant/PA)

Earlier on Tuesday Mr Sunak agreed with Dutch leader Mark Rutte to “work to build an international coalition to provide Ukraine with combat air capabilities, supporting with everything from training to procuring F16 jets”, Downing Street said.

A spokesman added: “The Prime Minister reiterated his belief that Ukraine’s rightful place is in Nato and the leaders agreed on the importance of allies providing long-term security assistance to Ukraine to guarantee they can deter against future attacks.”

