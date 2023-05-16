Parliamentary schedule for Wednesday May 17 By Press Association May 17 2023, 12.04am Share Parliamentary schedule for Wednesday May 17 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/politics/4398049/parliamentary-schedule-for-wednesday-may-17/ Copy Link [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Parliamentary schedule for Wednesday May 17 We will be covering the House of Commons and House of Lords throughout the day. All timings are approximate and subject to business. House of Commons: 1130 Scotland questions 1200 Prime Minister’s Question Time 1245 A 10-minute rule motion on Artificial Intelligence (Regulation and Workers’ Rights) 1300 Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill: Second Reading 1900 An adjournment debate on Government funding for local bus services Westminster Hall 0930 Public bodies and VAT 1100 Future of stoma care 1430 Potential merits of a national eye health strategy 1600 Food price inflation and food banks 1630 Alternatives to Council Tac and Stamp Duty House of Lords 1500 Oral questions Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill – report stage (day 2) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close