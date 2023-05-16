Government extends £2 bus fare cap for second time to help with cost of living

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government extends £2 bus fare cap for second time to help with cost of living

By Press Association
(David Jones/PA)
(David Jones/PA)

The Government has extended the £2 bus fare cap for a second time to ensure bus travel remains “accessible and affordable for everyone”.

The cap will remain for bus services outside London until October 31 after which it will increase to £2.50 until November 30 2024 before fares are reviewed, the Department for Transport (DfT) said.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said the Government will invest £200 million to extend the cap and a further £300 million to support bus services until 2025 – £160 million for local transport authorities to improve fares, services and infrastructure, and £140 million for operators to protect essential services across England.

The extension comes as part of the Government’s Help for Households initiative to support the public with the increased cost of living.

The funding takes the total Government investment for buses to more than £3.5 billion since March 2020, according to the DfT.

The department said the cap will particularly benefit people on lower incomes, “who take nearly three times as many bus trips” than those on higher incomes.

Mr Harper said: “Taking the bus is the most popular form of public transport and millions of people rely on these vital services every day.

“That’s why we’re investing half a billion pounds to help people save money amid cost-of-living pressures and continue to level up transport in all parts of the country, doing our bit to help halve inflation and grow the economy.”

Mark Harper
Transport Secretary Mark Harper (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hailed the “vital role” buses play and the importance of keeping them as affordable modes of transport.

“By extending the £2 fare cap, we’re making sure bus travel remains accessible and affordable for everyone, while helping to ease cost-of-living pressures,” he said.

“Buses connect our communities and play a vital role in growing the economy; they transport people to work, take our kids to school and make sure patients can get to doctors’ appointments.

“That’s why we’re determined to protect local routes and encourage more people on to the bus, ensuring people can get around easily and in an affordable way.”

The DfT said the cap has encouraged more people to use the bus.

It is understood operators such as Go-Ahead have carried more than 16 million passengers at £2 since the scheme began on January 1.

Bus operators continuing the fare cap have yet to be confirmed.

