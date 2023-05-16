Boundaries shake-up could see changes to 52 constituency seats at Holyrood

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Changes could be made to more than two thirds of Holyrood’s 73 constituency seats as part of the latest review of boundaries.

Boundaries Scotland is carrying out what is only the second review of the constituency seats at the Scottish Parliament.

It is proposing 21 of those seats remain unchanged – including the three island constituencies of the Western Isles, the Orkney Islands and Shetland Islands, which are protected under legislation and cannot be changed.

But it has suggested changing the boundaries of 26 constituencies, while there are 25 proposed constituencies with both new names and new boundaries. One constituency meanwhile retains the same boundary, but with a different name proposed.

Boundaries Scotland chair Ronnie Hinds said the proposals were a “necessary rebalancing to reflect the movements of the electorate in Scotland” since the previous review in 2010.

A report by the independent body said “there has been significant change to the electorate”, since then with this in part coming from the 16 and 17-year-olds being given the right to vote in Scottish elections.

It added: “Changes to the population and the electorate have varied across Scotland, with some areas experiencing significant increases and others remaining relatively unchanged or falling.

“Even areas which have not experienced population growth or reduction may find that the constituency boundaries alter as a result of change required elsewhere to ensure that all constituencies and regions are of a similar electoral size.”

With Boundaries Scotland having to report to Scottish ministers by May 2025, it is now consulting with the public about the proposed changes.

Mr Hinds urged people to contribute to this, describing the proposals as the “beginning of a process”.

He said: “I believe that our provisional proposals offer a robust set of constituencies within the legislative rules set for us.

Votes are counted at the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh following the last Scottish Parliament election in 2021 (PA)

“They represent a necessary rebalancing to reflect the movements of the electorate in Scotland since parliamentary boundaries were last reviewed.”

Speaking about the proposals, the Boundaries Scotland chair stated: “We have reduced the variation in electorate between the largest and smallest constituencies by over a third and increased the number of constituencies sitting within a single council area from 51 to 59.”

He stressed: “Today is the beginning of a process however and we now want to hear the views of the public.

“We will reflect on responses to the consultation and make changes were appropriate and where the legislation allows us to do so.

“We strongly encourage people to make their views heard. We particularly want to hear suggestions for alternative boundaries that comply with the legislative requirements and for constituency names.”