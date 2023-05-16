Tories challenge ministers over ‘public transport deserts’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tories challenge ministers over ‘public transport deserts’

By Press Association
Opposition MSPs said too many Scots live in ‘public transport deserts’ without reliable bus or train services (PA)
Opposition MSPs said too many Scots live in ‘public transport deserts’ without reliable bus or train services (PA)

Ministers have been challenged to reduce the number of Scots living in “public transport deserts” as MSPs raised concerns about cuts to bus services.

Conservatives and Labour both hit out at the Scottish Government during a Holyrood debate on buses, with Tory MSP Graham Simpson saying “failing services” are having a “detrimental impact on everyday lives” for many.

Raising the plight of those who live in areas without reliable bus or rail links, the Conservative said: “Too many people live in public transport deserts, places likes Shotts where the bus service is patchy and on a Sunday virtually non-existent.”

Statistics show bus passenger numbers have more than halved since the SNP came to power, with 234 million journeys in 2021-22 compared to 487 million in 2007-08.

Conservative Graham Simpson condemned ‘failing bus services’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Meanwhile the fleet of buses in Scotland has plummeted from 5,400 to 3,700 over the same period, while fares have been hiked in several parts of the country – including by as much as 15% by both Stagecoach West and Stagecoach East of Scotland.

Mr Simpson said Scots can only “look south with envy at their £2 fare cap”, which covers many journeys in England and has now been extended until October.

Calling for action from ministers, Mr Simpson said: “With our failing bus services having a detrimental impact on everyday life, the Scottish Government can’t wait about any more.

“If we want to get people on to buses we need comprehensive routes, they need to be easy to use, and fares need to be simple and cheap.”

Labour’s Alex Rowley attacked the Scottish Government for “route cancellations, inflation-busting fare increases” and a lack of investment in bus services.

He added that “recent bus fare increases across the country are hitting during the cost-of-living crisis”, and are “a barrier for many people on low incomes trying to use buses”.

This, he said, is happening at the same time as “route cancellations across much of Scotland are isolating communities”.

Transport minister Kevin Stewart highlighted the ‘widespread and significant’ free bus travel schemes (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

Responding, transport minister Kevin Stewart stressed that “reliable, accessible and affordable public transport is a lifeline service for many across Scotland”.

He highlighted the “widespread and significant” free bus travel schemes available in Scotland, hailing these as the “most generous” in the UK.

Mr Stewart said: “Our support for bus services takes a number of forms.

“In particular our national free bus travel schemes for young people and for older and disabled people are the most generous in the UK.

“These schemes cover a larger percentage of the population than anywhere else in the UK, with up 2.6 million people eligible for free bus travel in Scotland.

“That is encouraging more people to choose the bus and is helping us to meet our net-zero targets by encouraging a shift away from cars.”

With a free bus travel scheme for Scots under the age of 22 having launched last year, Mr Stewart said two-thirds of eligible youngsters have signed up for it, “representing a new card holder every minute since the scheme launched in January 2022”.

He urged those MSPs calling for a cap on fares to “acknowledge just how widespread and significant our free fare support has become”.

