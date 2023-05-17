College budget cut necessary to fund teachers’ pay settlement, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
College budget cut necessary to fund teachers’ pay settlement, says minister

By Press Association
The university and college budget was cut back to fund improved pay for teachers (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A minister has acknowledged the “disappointment and concern” from universities and colleges after £46 million was cut from their budget to fund teachers’ pay demands.

Graeme Dey, the minister for higher and further education, said “tough decisions” on the budget had been necessary due to the fiscal situation.

He spoke to Holyrood’s Education Committee on Wednesday morning, after college and university leaders expressed their anger at the cuts earlier this month.

The £46 million was required “principally” for the teachers’ pay settlement, the minister said.

Mr Dey said the decision was “regrettable”, but added: “This is the reality that we’re operating in and we have to deal with the situation as it exists.”

The committee was told the teacher pay settlement will cost £89 million in the current financial year, and the remainder will come from the education budget as a whole.

Striking teachers
Scottish teachers staged a series of strikes to secure improved pay (PA)

Strike action by teachers earlier this year resulted in an improved pay offer.

Mr Dey continued: “I entirely recognise the disappointment and concern that has been expressed both by the colleges and universities over the impact of this.”

The minister said he and Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth had recently met with college principals to discuss future support.

Stephen Kerr, a Conservative member of the committee, accused the SNP Government of a “hatchet job” on the Scottish college sector.

He said: “How can the college sector do the job that we all know it needs to do when it’s been the victim of a Government hatchet job over 16 years?”

Mr Dey responded by saying “there’s lots of hyperbole in all that”, saying college enrolments and teaching time is increasing.

