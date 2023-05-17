Tories won’t win as party of ‘the self-satisfied and entitled’, says Lord Frost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tories won’t win as party of ‘the self-satisfied and entitled’, says Lord Frost

By Press Association
Lord Frost, the former Brexit minister, called for more deregulation and tax cuts at the National Conservatism conference in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Lord Frost, the former Brexit minister, called for more deregulation and tax cuts at the National Conservatism conference in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Conservatives will not win the next election as the party of “the self-satisfied and entitled”, a former cabinet minister has warned.

David Frost, the former Brexit minister, told the National Conservatism conference in London that there was “real suppressed anger and frustration” among people that the party ignored “at our peril”.

He said: “Plenty of people have accumulated unearned wealth over the last 20 years or have established positions of privilege through government action.

“House owners have seen houses go up hugely in value, massive unearned gains due to planning restrictions and poor monetary policy totally unrelated to the productive capacity of the economy.

“Owners of financial assets have benefited in the same way.

“Pensioners, government employees have been protected at the expense of those who earn a living. Meanwhile, many others are locked out.”

Lord Frost, a former civil servant who was ennobled by Boris Johnson and then resigned from Government at the end of 2021 over disagreements on policy, criticised a lack of housing, the inability of young people to build up savings due to high taxes, and the effect of increased energy costs on small businesses.

He said: “Maybe they don’t realise it, but these are the people who would benefit from deregulation, from tax reduction, and from the massive shake-up this country so badly needs.

“These are the people who will build this country well into the 21st century. They won’t be Conservatives if we only seem concerned about looking after those who have already done well.

“The Conservative Party won’t win elections as the party of the self-satisfied and the entitled. We must be the party of opportunity and the party of the future.”

Since leaving office, Lord Frost has been a regular critic of government policy and has repeatedly called for tax cuts and deregulation.

On Sunday, he revealed that the Conservative Party had put him on its list of approved candidates for the next general election although he had not yet applied for a seat.

If he did stand at the next general election, he would have to give up his peerage.

Conservative Party Conference 2022
Lord Frost could stand for the Conservatives at the next general election, but would have to give up his peerage to do so (Aaron Chown/PA)

Lord Frost renewed his calls for deregulation and tax cuts in his speech on Wednesday and criticised plans by Michael Gove, the Housing Secretary, to give renters more rights and ban no-fault evictions.

He said: “It’s not so easy always to use government for good. In this fallen world there are always consequences we don’t foresee.

“That is why I think the right thing to do is to reverse the powers of government over our everyday lives.

“Let’s not forget what that means: the politicisation of every activity and every choice you make, the endless hectoring, the constant suggestion that the government has the right to dictate how you behave when it has socialised the costs, the dangerous and counter-productive intrusion into private property – as Michael Gove’s Renters Bill will do this morning.”

Lord Frost went on to address the so-called “culture wars”, calling for action to “re-establish this country as a cohesive national democracy and to recreate a sense of nationhood” including by demolishing buildings from the late 20th century.

To applause from the audience, he said: “We must also be vigorous in maintaining our national traditions and I see nothing wrong at all, personally, in the government refusing to allow statues to be taken down, names changed, or plaques removed.

“I actually think we also have something to learn from our European friends, from countries like Germany and Hungary in demolishing some of the monstrous buildings we built in the last 50 years and rebuilding what we have lost – maybe that’s a project for this new Carolean age.”

National Conservatism Conference
The National Conservatism conference has already heard from two cabinet ministers, including Suella Braverman who appeared at the event on Monday (Victoria Jones/PA)

He added that the reaction to the National Conservatism conference, which closes on Wednesday, showed that “opponents” of conservatism were “humourless” and “out of touch”.

He said: “We are sometimes accused of not having a sense of humour by our opponents, but really go through Twitter and read these screeds and you won’t find a more humourless bunch of people in this country.

He added: “What these comments show is that our opponents are completely out of touch. They are completely deranged by perfectly normal and widely supported ideas.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the conference heard from historians including David Starkey, who claimed that left-wing activists were “jealous” of the “moral primacy” of the Holocaust, while Black Lives Matter wanted to destroy “white culture”.

The conference has also heard from two cabinet ministers – Suella Braverman and Michael Gove – but Downing Street insisted on Tuesday that this was not an endorsement of the event.

