Sarwar: End inconsistency by making Scotland games free-to-air

The “inconsistency” of Scotland’s national football games being broadcast behind a subscription fee should end, Anas Sarwar has said.

The Scottish Labour leader has joined the likes of SNP and Green politicians by aligning his party with support for televising the national sport on free-to-air channels.

Scotland’s matches are currently broadcast on Viaplay, after moving from Sky, and the streaming service has secured the rights to the games from Uefa until 2028.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar alongside Emma Strathdee during a visit to see the work done by Glasgow Girls FC for the community (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scottish MSPs and MPs have condemned that decision as fans of England and Wales are able to view their games on Channel 4 and S4C in Wales.

Mr Sarwar said: “I actually think it’s a principle that has to be looked at.

“We should not be, particularly when it comes to our national sports, we shouldn’t have an inconsistency there and everyone should get access, as a right, I think, to their national sport and their national sportspeople.

“I think, definitely, that’s an area that needs exploration.”

Mr Sarwar viewed the trophy room during his visit (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He addressed the issue during a visit to Glasgow Girls FC in Springboig, in the east of the city.

Mr Sarwar thanked the staff and players for their community efforts after the club was set up to encourage young women into the sport.

The issue of free-to-air Scottish games was previously addressed with broadcasters when SNP MP Gavin Newlands held a roundtable discussion with organisations such as the BBC, Sky, STV and the Scottish Football Association.

Mr Newlands said he would take the issue to the UK Government to encourage a solution following a “commitment” from broadcasters.