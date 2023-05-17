Sarwar: End inconsistency by making Scotland games free-to-air

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sarwar: End inconsistency by making Scotland games free-to-air

By Press Association
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar kicks a football during a visit to Budhill Park in Springboig, Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar kicks a football during a visit to Budhill Park in Springboig, Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The “inconsistency” of Scotland’s national football games being broadcast behind a subscription fee should end, Anas Sarwar has said.

The Scottish Labour leader has joined the likes of SNP and Green politicians by aligning his party with support for televising the national sport on free-to-air channels.

Scotland’s matches are currently broadcast on Viaplay, after moving from Sky, and the streaming service has secured the rights to the games from Uefa until 2028.

Anas Sarwar visit to Springboig
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar alongside Emma Strathdee during a visit to see the work done by Glasgow Girls FC for the community (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scottish MSPs and MPs have condemned that decision as fans of England and Wales are able to view their games on Channel 4 and S4C in Wales.

Mr Sarwar said: “I actually think it’s a principle that has to be looked at.

“We should not be, particularly when it comes to our national sports, we shouldn’t have an inconsistency there and everyone should get access, as a right, I think, to their national sport and their national sportspeople.

“I think, definitely, that’s an area that needs exploration.”

Anas Sarwar visit to Springboig
Mr Sarwar viewed the trophy room during his visit (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He addressed the issue during a visit to Glasgow Girls FC in Springboig, in the east of the city.

Mr Sarwar thanked the staff and players for their community efforts after the club was set up to encourage young women into the sport.

The issue of free-to-air Scottish games was previously addressed with broadcasters when SNP MP Gavin Newlands held a roundtable discussion with organisations such as the BBC, Sky, STV and the Scottish Football Association.

Mr Newlands said he would take the issue to the UK Government to encourage a solution following a “commitment” from broadcasters.

