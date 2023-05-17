‘Sense of unity’ in Scottish independence movement, claims minister

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

There is a “sense of unity” in the independence movement, the Scottish Government’s minister for independence has said.

Jamie Hepburn was responding to a question at Holyrood from former SNP leadership contender Ash Regan, who said there is an “urgent” need for an independence convention which bring different groups together.

She said there are “reported divisions within the independence movement”.

Mr Hepburn did not directly respond to the call for a convention, but said he agrees there is an “urgency” for Scotland to leave the UK.

Ash Regan said there is an urgent need for an independence convention (Jane Barlow/PA)

He highlighted the independence prospectus papers which the Government began publishing under Nicola Sturgeon’s leadership, saying more are on the way.

Mr Hepburn said: “When I take the temperature of the independence movement at this moment in time, I see a real sense of unity of purpose, a determination to work collaboratively towards that.”

Conservative constitution spokesman Donald Cameron said the divisions in the independence movement have been “trumped by divisions in the SNP”.

He said: “We’ve been treated to an internal melodrama of backbench rebellions and infighting.”

Mr Cameron said SNP MP Joanna Cherry had described Ms Sturgeon’s prospectus papers on independence as “lightweight”.

Mr Hepburn responded by saying the SNP Government was elected on a platform of advancing the case for independence.

He said: “We have, I believe, published three compelling prospective papers, and I can tell him I intend to publish many more in the coming months.”