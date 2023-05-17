Tenant issued eviction notice on day of parents’ funeral welcomes change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tenant issued eviction notice on day of parents’ funeral welcomes change

By Press Association
(Lisa Harding/PA)
(Lisa Harding/PA)

A woman who was issued a section 21 eviction notice on the same day as the joint funeral of her parents, who died with Covid-19, has said the end of no-fault evictions “can only be a good thing”.

The Government said its Renters’ (Reform) Bill, introduced to Parliament on Wednesday, delivers on the 2019 manifesto promise to abolish section 21 evictions, adding it would empower renters to challenge landlords without fear of losing their home.

Lisa Harding, 51, told the PA news agency it “takes a lot of stress and worry away that you can be, through no fault of your own, arbitrarily thrown out of your home”.

The freelance photojournalist said that being issued with the eviction notice during the pandemic in March 2021 was an “absolutely horrendous time”.

Ms Harding said: “I couldn’t even go to the funeral, so I was preparing myself on the day for having to sit on my laptop, watching both of my parents’ coffins being brought into the crematorium in London while I was in Lincolnshire, in bits, frankly.”

She received a large white letter through her letterbox at around 8am that day, delivered by the letting agent of the house in Coningsby, Lincolnshire.

She said she was “standing there in my hallway, looking at this piece of paper, knowing that I was about to virtually bury my parents in four hours’ time, and now knowing that I was prospectively homeless as well, and I really didn’t think that life could get much worse”.

Ms Harding said she had been furloughed from her hospitality job shortly before she was issued the eviction notice.

She lived alone in the home for four years and “never missed a rent payment, completely looked after the house, did the garden up, kept it in good repair”.

Renters� (Reform) Bill
Housing Secretary Michael Gove (Andrew Milligan/PA)

She added: “I had a fairly decent salary and overnight all of that was taken away from me with that one letter.”

She said she was “very lucky” as, after “contacting agents left, right and centre”, she eventually moved into a property in the same area five months later.

Elsewhere, a man given two months’ notice to leave his accommodation after being issued with a section 21 notice in January said the end of no-fault evictions was “a good thing” but added that people should be “careful” about the Renters’ (Reform) Bill.

Owain Kimber, 44, was issued the eviction notice for the property in Bristol when the flat was put up for auction after the owner died, and the new owner opted to sell the property “as soon as the sale had gone through”.

Mr Kimber told PA that no-fault evictions are “absolutely terrible”.

He said: “I’m paying someone’s income every month but I never know whether I’m going to get a no-fault eviction.”

He said the end of no-fault evictions would be positive but landlords would still be able to evict tenants.

Regarding the new Bill, he said: “I think there’s just as many things in there that haven’t been loose ends that haven’t been tied up, which will be used by landlords to bash renters with.”

Evangelina Cartmell, 27, was served a section 21 notice in August 2022 after her landlord decided to sell the property where she had been living with her two children for four years.

She is set to be homeless by May 26 after failing to find a new place to live.

“I’m a single person on my own with two children,” she told PA.

“I immediately started looking at private rentals but the cost is absolutely disgusting at the minute.”

Asked about the Government’s Bill, she said there is a lack of quality housing, which is having a detrimental impact on people’s mental health.

“Shelter is at the bottom of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs,” she added.

“We are supposed to be one of the wealthiest countries, how are we not meeting that for the average working person? It doesn’t make sense, the system’s broken.”

