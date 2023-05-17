Sunak insists he will bring down taxes when inflation cools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak insists he will bring down taxes when inflation cools

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a huddle with political journalists on board a government plane as he heads to Japan to attend the G7 summit in Hiroshima (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rishi Sunak has insisted he will bring down taxes when inflation cools and claimed the economy is defying expectations after economists said one in five people will be paying the higher rate of tax under his policies.

The Prime Minister said the nation’s finances are receiving boosts from the departure from the EU, dismissing Nigel Farage’s declaration that “Brexit has failed”.

Mr Sunak faces pressure from Brexiteers to seize on the ability to deregulate the economy, slash taxes and scrub laws written in Brussels from the statute book.

But he majorly downgraded the promised legislative “bonfire” before the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) projected that 7.8 million people will be paying income tax at 40% or above by 2027-28.

Speaking to journalists travelling with him to a G7 summit in Japan, Mr Sunak said: “Right now we’re grappling with high inflation and elevated borrowing and it is responsible to deal with that first.

“Once we have reduced inflation and brought borrowing under control I would very much like to be able to reduce the tax burden.”

As millions suffer under a cost-of-living crisis, the Prime Minister expressed optimism about the economy after the Bank of England stopped forecasting that the UK will enter a recession this year.

“The IFS will make its own estimates. What I would say is recently we’ve seen massive upgrades in our growth forecasts from a range of different people, whether that’s the Bank of England and others including the IFS previously,” Mr Sunak said.

“You can see that in surveys from CFOs (chief financial officers) and other things – economic optimism is increasing, consumer confidence is increasing, growth estimates are being raised.”

He argued that the Office for National Statistics figures on disposable income are “hugely outperforming what people thought”.

“So I think there are lots of signs that things are moving in the right direction,” he added.

This week Mr Farage, the prominent Leave campaigner, said the country had “not actually benefited from Brexit economically”.

He blamed the Conservatives for mismanaging the economy, adding: “Brexit has failed.”

But Mr Sunak insisted he is “actually delivering the benefits of Brexit as opposed to just talking about it”.

The Prime Minister said he has commissioned freeports, cut VAT on sanitary products, reformed alcohol duties and was culling hundreds of EU-era laws.

“These are not small things and they come on top of all the other things. I feel pretty confident that we are delivering the benefits of Brexit from an economic perspective, the track record is very clear on that,” he said.

After a lengthy response, Mr Sunak said he was “glad to get that off my chest”.

