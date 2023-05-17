Ukraine ‘increasingly ready’ for counteroffensive, western officials say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ukraine ‘increasingly ready’ for counteroffensive, western officials say

By Press Association
(Gregor Fischer/AP)
(Gregor Fischer/AP)

Ukraine is approaching an increased “state of readiness” to launch its expected counteroffensive against the Russian occupation, western officials say.

Troops have “much higher” morale than Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces as they gear up to free territories within their country’s borders, they suggested.

Asked what would qualify as a successful operation, one western official said Ukrainians have to be “able to show that they are having momentum” with “more than piecemeal penny packets of forces going forward.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky UK visit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire (Carl Court/PA)

A key element is also the “cognitive effect” any attack has on the Kremlin, which is “more important, arguably” than the number of square metres they manage to cleave through thinly-held Russian lines, they added.

“It is genuinely hard to assess around the morale or morale component of fighting power but we would assess morale … is much higher in Ukrainian forces than it is in the Russian,” they added.

It comes after Ukraine said its air defences, bolstered by sophisticated western-supplied systems, thwarted an intense Russian bombardment on Kyiv.

UK ambassador in the capital Melinda Simmons tweeted that the barrage was “pretty intense”, adding: “Bangs and shaking walls are not an easy night.”

It was the eighth time this month that Russian air raids targeted Kyiv in a clear escalation ahead of the widely anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive using newly procured advanced western weapons.

Western officials said “potentially up to six” Kinzhal hypersonic missiles were knocked out, a weapon Mr Putin would have previously considered “impossible to shoot down”.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said earlier that helping Ukraine build the “momentum to defend their country” was the biggest priority before discussions start about whether it joins Nato.

The minister told a press conference in Berlin: “The political issue of whether Ukraine goes headlong straight into Nato (after the conflict) is an issue that has to be decided by 31 nations … hopefully it will be 32 soon. I think it’s really important that I don’t speak on behalf of that alliance, I speak only on behalf of the United Kingdom.

“We’ve always said there should be a roadmap towards it … but I think the here and now is how we can keep them in the momentum to defend their country, then build their resilience, and then let’s have that discussion about membership at a future date.”

