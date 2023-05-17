Ministers urged to stop ‘short-changing’ Scots on mental health funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ministers urged to stop ‘short-changing’ Scots on mental health funding

By Press Association
Nearly 9,000 children were rejected from CAMHS in 2022, figures from Labour show (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Scottish Government has been told to stop “short-changing” Scots on mental health funding, with Labour urging ministers to increase funding to match other UK nations.

Scottish Labour’s health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie accused Scottish ministers of “failing to act” after the party’s analysis of Public Health Scotland figures revealed 8,952 children had their mental health referrals rejected in 2022.

Rejections to the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) increased by 18.3% on the pre-pandemic figures of 7,565 in 2019, the party said.

Ms Baillie led a debate in Holyrood to coincide with Mental Health Awareness Week which called for the creation of a new referral system to ensure no young person was turned away.

Scottish Labour deputy leader and health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie led a debate on mental health (Andrew Milligan/PA)

And she said the Scottish Government must increase the funding allocation for mental health on the NHS, which is currently less than 9% in Scotland, compared with 11% in Wales and 10% in England.

She said Health Secretary Michael Matheson and mental health minister Maree Todd should “acknowledge the SNP’s failings” on tackling mental health, adding: “The SNP can end the short-changing on mental health funding in Scotland. With the scale of the mental health crisis in Scotland, this makes absolutely no sense and may be putting lives at risk.

“That’s why the SNP must urgently consider increasing mental health funding to at least 11% of the NHS to bring it in line with Wales, and indeed England, to bolster frontline services.”

She also called for every GP surgery to have access to a mental health worker, adding: “To do nothing to tackle this crisis would be nothing short of a dereliction of duty and an abandonment of the people in Scotland.”

The figures obtained by Labour also showed 30,000 children, young people and adults were currently on a waiting list for mental health treatment.

In response, Ms Todd said the Labour motion “highlights some legitimate concerns” which are shared by the Scottish Government.

Mental health minister Maree Todd said her amendment brought ‘balance’ to the debate (Andrew Milligan/PA)

However, a Scottish Government amendment said mental health spending had doubled in cash terms from £651 million in 2006/07 to £1.3 billion in 2021/22.

She said: “I absolutely acknowledge that some children in particular have been waiting far too long in CAMHS, but I am absolutely certain that what we are seeing is an improving trajectory, that we have built the right foundations to improve that situation.”

Ms Todd said the Scottish Government’s forthcoming mental health and wellbeing strategy will set out the additional work to improve access to treatment and support.

“Doing more of the same, I agree, will not deliver the transformative change that we need. This will be a key principle of the strategy and I am sure this is something on which we have cross-party agreement,” the minister said.

But she said the Government’s amendment sought to “restore balance” to the debate, adding: “Yes, there are real issues but we are also seeing real progress and it’s important that that is recognised.”

Ms Todd also said the number of children waiting more than 52 weeks for CAMHS treatment had decreased by 42% and 32% for more than 18 weeks.

