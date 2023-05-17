Sunak to unveil agreement with Japan on closer defence, security and cyber ties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak to unveil agreement with Japan on closer defence, security and cyber ties

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Alastair Grant/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Alastair Grant/PA)

Rishi Sunak will unveil a new agreement with Japan to foster closer defence, security and cyber ties amid growing concerns about the threat from China.

Visiting Tokyo, the Prime Minister will commit to deploying a naval battle fleet in the Indo-Pacific in 2025 and to double UK troop numbers in upcoming joint exercises.

He will agree to launch a partnership on semiconductors in order to reduce the reliance on Beijing for the supply of the essential microchips before attending the G7 summit.

The “Hiroshima Accord” will be formally agreed on Thursday between Mr Sunak and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida ahead of the meeting of world leaders in the city hit by the atom bomb.

The Prime Minister will share talks with world leaders including Joe Biden during the summit, which is expected to focus on economic security and support for Ukraine.

But he will not hold more personal bilateral talks with the US president, instead sitting down with Mr Kishida, France’s Emmanuel Macron and India’s Narendra Modi.

Mr Sunak will be joined by his wife Akshata Murty, as she joins the G7’s “partners’ programme” in her first official foreign visit since they entered No 10.

Under the agreement with Japan, Mr Sunak will commit to deploy the Navy’s carrier Strike Group to the Indo-Pacific in 2025.

Including an aircraft carrier and fighter jets, the fleet will work with the Japanese military and other allies to defend peace and stability in the region.

A fourth UK-Japan “vigilant isles” military exercise taking place in Japan later this year is being billed as the biggest yet and will include around 170 UK service personnel.

The UK and Japan are also expected to commit to consulting each other on key regional and global security issues and to consider measures in response.

They will also launch the semiconductors partnership to make use of British expertise and Japan’s materials to bolster supply chains amid concerns over Chinese dominance.

A new cyber partnership will be announced to deepen co-operation, as will plans to accelerate use of clean energy.

On the plane to Tokyo, Mr Sunak told reporters one of his priorities for the summit was ensuring “we as G7 allies are aligned in our approach to protecting ourselves against the risks and challenges that China poses”.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said: “It is a privilege to be visiting Tokyo and Hiroshima at this historic moment in the United Kingdom’s relationship with Japan.

“Prime Minister Kishida and I are closely aligned on the importance of protecting peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and defending our values, including free and fair trade.

“The Hiroshima Accord will see us step up co-operation between our armed forces, grow our economies together and develop our world-leading science and technology expertise.

“It marks an exciting next phase in the UK and Japan’s flourishing partnership.”

The trip takes place as Mr Sunak grapples with Tory infighting heightened by the party’s large-scale losses in the local elections.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a huddle with political journalists on board a government plane as he heads to Japan to attend the G7 summit in Hiroshima
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a huddle with political journalists on board a government plane as he heads to Japan to attend the G7 summit in Hiroshima (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He will host a business reception in the Roppongi Hills of Tokyo, with the bosses of Toshiba, Nissan and Hitachi, as well as UK firm Octopus Energy, invited.

At the G7 summit starting on Friday, Mr Sunak will discuss shoring up support and holding Vladimir Putin’s Russia to account among his priorities.

The Prime Minister will reflect on the “sombre reminder of the human cost of all-out war” while visiting Hiroshima, where he will plant a tree to remember victims of the atom bomb.

Mr Sunak’s official spokesman said: “The visit is a crucial opportunity to build our relationship with Japan, already one of the UK’s strongest and most important partners.

“The summit is an opportunity for the G7 to demonstrate unified resolve and action in the face of threats from autocratic states – threats to global prosperity, security and sovereignty.”

